Wireless sports headphones

TAA3206BK/00
  • Tough. Flexible. Visible. Tough. Flexible. Visible. Tough. Flexible. Visible.
    Move it, use it — these wireless headphones will stay where you want them to! You get a secure, flexible fit with a choice of ear hooks or wing tips. The open acoustic design lets you hear what’s going on around you, as well as your music. See all benefits

      Tough. Flexible. Visible.

      • Go series earbuds
      • Reflective Kevlar cable
      • Lightweight and rugged
      • IP57 dust/water protection

      Detachable ear hooks. Soft detachable wing tips

      For light- to medium-intensity workouts, detachable wing tips keep the fit secure. When you're up for a harder session, switch to the detachable ear hooks! The earbuds have no ear tips, so you won't feel anything in your ear canal, and there's no sensation of pressure.

      Be seen. Reflective Kevlar cable

      No matter what the day brings, these Go series headphones won't falter. A reflective, durable Kevlar cable ensures you're always visible. A shirt clip attaches the cable to your workout gear, so you won't be bothered by bouncing wires.

      IP57 dust resistant and waterproof

      An IP57 dust- and water-protection rating means these sports headphones can take on the hardest workout. Enjoying your workout playlist too much to stop listening? You can even keep the headphones on in the shower.

      Integrated controls. Built-in mic. Easy pairing

      Controls on the earbuds let you pause your playlist, take calls, control volume, and wake your phone's voice assistant. The headphones are ready to pair the instant you switch on Bluetooth.

      Stay aware. Open acoustics

      Perfectly tuned 13.6 mm neodymium drivers deliver the bass to keep you going. The open acoustic design lets you hear external sound as well as your tunes. You'll stay aware when you're training, or if you're walking in the park.

      Anytime, anywhere. 10 hours play time

      With 10 hours play time from a single charge, these wireless headphones are with you for anything. A full charge takes less than 2 hours. Need an extra boost? 15 minutes charging gives you an extra hour of play time.

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessories

        USB cable
        USB-C cable
        Ear caps
        1 pair
        Detachable earhook
        1 pair
        Quick start guide
        Yes
        Ear fins
        2 pairs

      • Connectivity

        Bluetooth version
        5.0
        Maximum range
        Up to 10  m
        Bluetooth profiles
        • A2DP
        • AVRCP
        • HFP
        • Streaming Format: SBC

      • Convenience

        Water resistance
        IP57

      • Design

        Colour
        Black

      • Power

        Battery type
        Li-Polymer
        Rechargeable
        Yes
        Talk time
        10 hr
        Charging time
        2  hr
        Low battery warning
        Yes
        Music play time
        10  hr
        Standby time
        55 hr

      • Sound

        Sensitivity
        106 dB (1K Hz)
        Speaker diameter
        13.6  mm
        Maximum power input
        10  mW
        Frequency range
        20 - 20,000  Hz
        Impedance
        32 Ohm

      • Outer Carton

        Number of consumer packages
        24
        Length
        37.5  cm
        Width
        21.8  cm
        Height
        24  cm
        Gross weight
        2.961  kg
        Net weight
        1.248  kg
        Tare weight
        1.713  kg
        GTIN
        1 48 95229 11757 7

      • Inner Carton

        Number of consumer packages
        3
        Length
        18  cm
        Width
        10  cm
        Height
        10.8  cm
        Gross weight
        0.33  kg
        Net weight
        0.156  kg
        Tare weight
        0.174  kg
        GTIN
        2 48 95229 11757 4

      • Product dimensions

        Height
        1.8  cm
        Width
        9  cm
        Depth
        7.5  cm
        Weight
        0.02  kg

      • Packaging dimensions

        Packaging type
        Carton
        Number of products included
        1
        Type of shelf placement
        Both
        Height
        17.5  cm
        Width
        9.5  cm
        Depth
        3  cm
        Gross weight
        0.087  kg
        Net weight
        0.052  kg
        Tare weight
        0.035  kg
        EAN
        48 95229 11757 0

      • UPC

        UPC
        8 40063 20176 7

