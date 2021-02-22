Discontinued
SWV5430/10
Experience superior Hi-definition TV
Experience superior high-definition TV. Allows you to connect your mobile device directly to your TV, projector or mobile display. Works with USB-C 3.1 port which supports Display Port alternative mode.
4 K 30 Hz
High speed
1.5 m (4.9 ft)
Sit back and enjoy superior viewing with 30 frames per second video. This gives you a smoother TV viewing experience.
Metal casing with braided finish protects the cable by enhancing durability.
Supports video resolutions up to 4K or UHD 2160p. This enables your display to rival Digital Cinema systems used in cinemas.