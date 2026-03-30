Discontinued
STH3000/26
Compact and foldable
Ready to use in ˜30 seconds
1000 W, up to 20 g/min
No ironing board needed
Our handheld steamer 3000 Series is designed to be light, compact and foldable for easy usage and storage to re-assure fresh outfits anytime, anywhere. It is your ideal companion for easy and quick touch-up at home or on the go.
Ready to start steaming in just 30 seconds. The light indicates when you are ready to start so you're finished in no time. No waiting, no hassle.
Our handheld steamer delivers up to 20 g/min continuous steam, thanks to its 1000 W. For quick and convenient steaming.
Tested while stationary for 10 seconds by an external body for bacteria types Escherichia coli 8099, Staphylococcus aureus ATCC 6538 and Candidia albicans ATCC 10231.