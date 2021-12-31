Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1

3000 Series Handheld Steamer

STH3000/26
  • Compact and foldable solution Compact and foldable solution Compact and foldable solution
    -{discount-value}

    3000 Series Handheld Steamer

    STH3000/26

    Compact and foldable solution

    Our handheld steamer 3000 Series is designed to be light, compact and foldable for easy usage and storage to re-assure fresh outfits anytime, anywhere. It is your ideal companion for easy and quick touch-up at home or on the go.

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    3000 Series Handheld Steamer

    Compact and foldable solution

    Our handheld steamer 3000 Series is designed to be light, compact and foldable for easy usage and storage to re-assure fresh outfits anytime, anywhere. It is your ideal companion for easy and quick touch-up at home or on the go.

    Compact and foldable solution

    Our handheld steamer 3000 Series is designed to be light, compact and foldable for easy usage and storage to re-assure fresh outfits anytime, anywhere. It is your ideal companion for easy and quick touch-up at home or on the go.

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    3000 Series Handheld Steamer

    Compact and foldable solution

    Our handheld steamer 3000 Series is designed to be light, compact and foldable for easy usage and storage to re-assure fresh outfits anytime, anywhere. It is your ideal companion for easy and quick touch-up at home or on the go.

    Similar products

    See all Garment Steamer

      Compact and foldable solution

      Easy de-wrinkling at home and on-the-go

      • Compact and foldable
      • Ready to use in ˜30 seconds
      • 1000 W, up to 20 g/min
      • No ironing board needed
      Compact and foldable steamer, easy to use and store

      Compact and foldable steamer, easy to use and store

      Our handheld steamer 3000 Series is designed to be light, compact and foldable for easy usage and storage to re-assure fresh outfits anytime, anywhere. It is your ideal companion for easy and quick touch-up at home or on the go.

      Ready to use in as little as 30 seconds

      Ready to use in as little as 30 seconds

      Ready to start steaming in just 30 seconds. The light indicates when you are ready to start so you're finished in no time. No waiting, no hassle.

      1000 W with up to 20 g/min continuous steam rate

      1000 W with up to 20 g/min continuous steam rate

      Our handheld steamer delivers up to 20 g/min continuous steam, thanks to its 1000 W. For quick and convenient steaming.

      No ironing board needed! Save time and hassle!

      No ironing board needed! Save time and hassle!

      Hassle-free steaming. Save time when you are in a rush, no need to set up the ironing board.

      100 ml detachable water tank up for easy refill

      100 ml detachable water tank up for easy refill

      Handheld steamer 3000 Series comes with a 100 ml detachable water tank to steam up to a full outfit without the need to refill. You can easily detach the water tank of your steamer and refill it under the sink.

      Steam kills 99.9% of bacteria*

      Steam kills 99.9% of bacteria*

      The past few months have made us look for more healthy and hygienic solutions. Our handheld steamer kills 99.9% of bacteria*. You can even steam your curtains and bed sheets.

      Refresh garments, remove odours, wash less

      Refresh garments, remove odours, wash less

      The hot steam of our handheld steamer 3000 Series refreshes your delicate clothes in an instant, removing odours. Wash less, iron less, save energy and you will prolong the lifespan of your garments!

      Safe on all ironable fabrics — guaranteed no burns!

      Safe on all ironable fabrics — guaranteed no burns!

      Our steamer is safe to use on all ironable fabrics and garments. Our steam plate can be safely pressed against any clothing with no risk of burning; a great solution for delicate fabrics like silk.

      Technical Specifications

      • Convenience

        Cord length
        2 m
        Detachable water tank
        Yes
        Foldable
        Yes
        Ready to use
        30 sec
        Water tank
        100 ml
        Steam Light indicator
        Yes
        On/Off switch
        Yes

      • Quality of result

        Steam plate
        Plastic plate
        Voltage
        220 V
        Power
        1000 W

      • Service

        2 year warranty
        Yes

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Awards

          Regulatory information
          Manufacturer address
          Product risks
          • Tested 1 minute stationary by external body for bacteria types Escherichia coli 8099, Staphylococcus aureus. ATCC 6538, Canidia albicans ATCC 10231.

          Discover

          MyPhilips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          * This field is mandatory

          Exclusive offers and early access to sales

          Updates on Philips innovations and tips for a healthy lifestyle

          *
          I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!
          What does this mean?

          Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.