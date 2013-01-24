Search terms
Full function replacement
This universal remote control is the perfect choice if you want maximum TV functionality with optimal convenience. The natural shape ensures comfortable control! See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Full function replacement
This universal remote control is the perfect choice if you want maximum TV functionality with optimal convenience. The natural shape ensures comfortable control! See all benefits
Full function replacement
This universal remote control is the perfect choice if you want maximum TV functionality with optimal convenience. The natural shape ensures comfortable control! See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Full function replacement
This universal remote control is the perfect choice if you want maximum TV functionality with optimal convenience. The natural shape ensures comfortable control! See all benefits
The TV remote is particularly easy to use with large buttons for channel selection and volume. It is simply the best replacement for your broken or lost TV remote control.
Fast key recognition helps to quickly and easily correct keys that are not working after installing the brand of your equipment on your remote. Just press the key for 5 seconds while pointing the remote at your device. Once the device reacts, you have fixed the key.
If you have Philips equipment, you can use your universal remote control without programming it because all keys are pre-set for Philips.
If you have a problem or question about your universal remote control, or there's a function key on your original remote control not covered by the extensive built-in code library, call the service line for a solution. It's available seven days a week.
Dedicated support service for your remote control whereby all codes for all brands are available via the Philips URC website.
The smooth rounded shape fits perfectly in your hand for natural, balanced operation. It looks great too!
Easily grouped functions allow you to easily recognise the buttons you need to control a specific audio video device. All functions of the device are grouped together on the remote. Moreover the top part of the remote is made up of different colour parts (black, silver, aluminium etc.) as well as different key finishings (black, silver, matt, glossy etc.) to quickly identify which keys go together to control a specific audio video device.
No extra batteries to buy, so you can use your new universal remote control straight out of the packaging!
Convenience
Accessories
Power
Infrared Capabilities
Packaging Data
Outer Carton
Packaging dimensions