Universal remote control

SRU5110/87
1 Awards
  • Full function replacement Full function replacement Full function replacement
    This universal remote control is the perfect choice if you want maximum TV functionality with optimal convenience. The natural shape ensures comfortable control! See all benefits

      Full function replacement

      Operates more than 1000 brands

      • TV

      The perfect TV remote with all main TV control functions

      The TV remote is particularly easy to use with large buttons for channel selection and volume. It is simply the best replacement for your broken or lost TV remote control.

      Easy setup with fast key recognition

      Fast key recognition helps to quickly and easily correct keys that are not working after installing the brand of your equipment on your remote. Just press the key for 5 seconds while pointing the remote at your device. Once the device reacts, you have fixed the key.

      Ready for use with Philips equipment

      If you have Philips equipment, you can use your universal remote control without programming it because all keys are pre-set for Philips.

      For questions and assistance call our URC service line

      If you have a problem or question about your universal remote control, or there's a function key on your original remote control not covered by the extensive built-in code library, call the service line for a solution. It's available seven days a week.

      URC support service via dedicated website

      Dedicated support service for your remote control whereby all codes for all brands are available via the Philips URC website.

      Ergonomic shape enables comfortable control

      The smooth rounded shape fits perfectly in your hand for natural, balanced operation. It looks great too!

      Easy to use grouped functions

      Easily grouped functions allow you to easily recognise the buttons you need to control a specific audio video device. All functions of the device are grouped together on the remote. Moreover the top part of the remote is made up of different colour parts (black, silver, aluminium etc.) as well as different key finishings (black, silver, matt, glossy etc.) to quickly identify which keys go together to control a specific audio video device.

      Batteries are included for unwrap-and-zap

      No extra batteries to buy, so you can use your new universal remote control straight out of the packaging!

      Technical Specifications

      • Convenience

        Supported devices
        TV
        TV functions
        • Programme up/down
        • Volume up/down, mute
        • Power/standby
        • Digit keys
        • AV selection, external
        • Menu Control
        • Colour/Brightness control
        • Teletext keys
        • Fast text keys
        • Previous programme
        • Sleep/timer
        • 16:9
        • Guide, info
        Teletext enhancements
        Fast text
        Installation steps
        2
        Copy key function
        Yes
        Language support
        GB/I/E/P/GR/RU/CZ/PL
        Number of keys
        37
        Pre-programmed for Philips
        Yes
        Regulatory approvals
        CE Mark
        Splash-proof
        Yes

      • Accessories

        Battery
        Yes, 1.5 V Battery R03/AAA

      • Power

        Battery lifetime
        12 months
        Number of batteries
        2
        Battery type
        AAA

      • Infrared Capabilities

        Operating distance
        33 ft (10 m)
        Transmitting LEDs
        1
        Universal IR code database
        Yes
        Number of brands in database
        Over 1000
        Carrier frequency range
        24–55 kHz
        Transmission angle
        90  degree

      • Packaging Data

        12NC
        908210006469
        EAN/UPC/GTIN
        87 10895 93584 5
        Height
        33  mm
        Length
        304  mm
        Width
        157  mm

      • Outer Carton

        Gross weight
        1.578  kg
        Height
        17.2  cm
        Length
        30.5  cm
        Net weight
        0.696  kg
        Tare weight
        0.882  kg
        Width
        15  cm

      • Packaging dimensions

        Depth
        3.4  cm
        Gross weight
        0.245  kg
        Height
        30.4  cm
        Net weight
        0.116  kg
        Tare weight
        0.129  kg
        Width
        15.7  cm

