Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1

Prestigo

Universal remote control

SRT9320/10
1 Awards
  • Touch screen Touch screen Touch screen
    -{discount-value}
  • Play Pause

    Prestigo Universal remote control

    SRT9320/10
    1 Awards

    Touch screen

    A smart universal remote control with a full-colour touch screen that controls up to 20 devices out of 300,000 devices and only shows the keys you need. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Find similar products

    Prestigo Universal remote control

    Touch screen

    A smart universal remote control with a full-colour touch screen that controls up to 20 devices out of 300,000 devices and only shows the keys you need. See all benefits

    Touch screen

    A smart universal remote control with a full-colour touch screen that controls up to 20 devices out of 300,000 devices and only shows the keys you need. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Find similar products

    Prestigo Universal remote control

    Touch screen

    A smart universal remote control with a full-colour touch screen that controls up to 20 devices out of 300,000 devices and only shows the keys you need. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all others

      Touch screen

      See only the keys you need

      • Ultra touch 20-in-1
      Activities to control multiple devices

      Activities to control multiple devices

      Start your home entertainment activities with one touch of a button instead of controlling each individual device in separate steps. Simply press the activity button like 'Watch a movie' and the Prestigo will automatically switch on the different devices, such as the TV, DVD player and Home theatre system, to watch a movie.

      Touch-sensitive screen for easy navigation

      Touch-sensitive screen for easy navigation

      A touch-sensitive screen that shows only the keys you need and allows you to navigate fast through the remote screen.

      Direct access to your favourite channels

      Direct access to your favourite channels

      A library of channel icons for most countries' main TV and radio stations is available on the remote control. You can easily assign the right channel icons to the right channel via the colour LCD screen. Once set up, you flick through your favourite channels via the LCD screen using the station icons instead of the digit keys on your remote.

      7.1 cm full-colour screen for easy readability and navigation

      A 7.1-cm (240 x 320 pixels) full-colour LCD display provides high resolution quality and easy readability. The touch-sensitive screen shows only the keys you need and allows you to navigate quickly through the remote screen.

      Backlit buttons to control your devices in the dark

      The illuminated keypad makes it easy to control all your devices, even in the dark.

      Easily learn and label extra functionality

      Learning functionality refers to the process through which a remote control captures and stores infrared signals from other remotes for later use. If device codes are not included in the on-board database, they can always be learned from the original remote, simply by pointing to it. The improved way of adding and labelling functions makes it easier and faster to add extra functionality. Result: no more missing functions!

      Online updates via Internet library

      The Philips PrestigoSync software, together with the USB connector on the remote, provides access to easy online updates. You can select your favourite channel icons from the latest database library of 10,000+ channel icons. The Philips PrestigoSync software will also automatically inform you of the latest available firmware for your Prestigo. The software is provided on a CD-ROM or retrieved from the official Philips website.

      Step-by-step guidance on the screen

      Unlike other universal remote controls, where a 4-digit code needs to be entered from a paper manual to identify a brand and device, this remote incorporates on-device step-by-step instructions for setting up your equipment, regardless of brand.

      Universal IR code database to control different devices

      A universal IR code database refers to a library of infrared codes built-in to a particular remote. This feature allows a remote to control your equipment without needing to learn individual signals. The correct infrared code set is selected from the remote database via automatic search. This enables you to control virtually every audio/video system element on the market today — regardless of model or brand.

      Most frequently used hard keys for ease of use

      Frequently used keys are present as hard keys for blind operation, which ensures ease of use.

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessories

        USB cable
        1.5  m

      • Convenience

        Backlight buttons
        Yes
        Battery low indication
        Yes
        Channel icon library
        500
        Display Type
        LCD
        Number of activities
        20
        On-Screen Display languages
        • Dutch
        • English
        • French
        • German
        • Italian
        • Portuguese
        • Russian
        • Spanish
        Programmable channel icons
        100
        Supported devices
        • AMP
        • Audio system
        • Blu-ray player
        • CABLE
        • CD/MD
        • DSS
        • DVB-T/S
        • DVD
        • DVD recorder
        • DVD-VCR combo
        • DVDR-HDD combo
        • DVR
        • Digital Media Receiver
        • Game console
        • HD-DVD player
        • HTS
        • Hard Disk recorder
        • Home Theatre
        • MP3 Player Dock
        • Minidisc
        • PC
        • PVR
        • Phone
        • Projector (IR)
        • RECEIVER
        • SAT
        • TAPE
        • TV
        • TV-DVD combo
        • TV-VCR combo
        • TV-VCR-DVD combo
        • Tuner
        • VCD, Laser Disk
        • VCR

      • Display

        Touch panel
        Yes

      • Infrared Capabilities

        Learning IR codes
        Yes
        Operating distance
        33 ft (10 m)
        Universal IR code database
        Yes

      • Power

        Batteries included
        Yes
        Battery saving manager
        Auto switch on/off
        Rechargeable
        Yes

      • Setup

        Setup Method
        on device

      • System specification

        Flash memory size
        8 MB

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Awards

          Discover

          MyPhilips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.