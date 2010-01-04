Search terms

    Experience a quick and easy setup with your Philips universal remote control with its innovative SimpleSetup. With the XL buttons and the protective rim, it is easy to use and great for replacing old, lost or broken remotes. See all benefits

    Experience a quick and easy setup with your Philips universal remote control with its innovative SimpleSetup. With the XL buttons and the protective rim, it is easy to use and great for replacing old, lost or broken remotes. See all benefits

      SimpleSetup is an exclusive feature of Philips

      SimpleSetup is an exclusive feature of Philips

      Setup your universal remote control fast and easily thanks to the innovative SimpleSetup feature which only requires 3 simple steps: 1. Look up the brand code for your device and enter it into the remote 2. Press the on/off button until your device goes off 3. Check that all keys are working. Ready!

      4-in-1 remote for your TV, DVD player/recorder, STB and VCR

      Replace a table full of remote controls with one robust unit that operates your TV, DVD player/recorder, satellite receiver, digital terrestrial receiver or cable set-top box (STB) and VCR, regardless of the brand or model.

      Protective rim increases comfort and gives a firm grip

      The extra protection provided by the special rubber rim decreases the chance of breaking the remote. In addition, it improves comfort and gives a firm grip of the remote in your hand.

      URC support service via dedicated website

      Dedicated support service for your remote control whereby all codes for all brands are available via the Philips URC website.

      Ready for use with Philips equipment

      If you have Philips equipment, you can use your universal remote control without programming it because all keys are pre-set for Philips.

      Compatible with more than 1000 brands

      Full compatibility with over 1000 brands.

      Big buttons increase operability and readability.

      Big buttons are larger size buttons on a remote to help read the label better. Additionally, pressing the button becomes more convenient, as the size has increased by 2 mm compared to the standard button remote size.

      Technical Specifications

      • Outer Carton

        Length
        29.9  cm
        Number of consumer packages
        6
        Width
        16.9  cm
        Gross weight
        1.832  kg
        Height
        19.4  cm
        GTIN
        1 87 12581 49331 5
        Net weight
        1.14  kg
        Tare weight
        0.692  kg

      • Convenience

        Shock proof
        Yes
        Number of keys
        31
        DVD functions
        • Audio settings
        • Digit keys
        • Disc menu control
        • Subtitle select
        • System menu control
        • Transport keys
        Regulatory approvals
        CE Mark
        Language support
        EN/EL/RU/CZ/PL/HU/SK/RO/HR/BG/SL/UK
        Pre-programmed for Philips
        Yes
        Splash-proof
        Yes
        SAT/CBL functions
        • Channel up/down
        • Digit keys
        • Guide, info
        • Menu Control
        • Text functions
        • Volume up/down, mute
        TV functions
        • AV selection, external
        • Colour/Brightness control
        • Digit keys
        • Fast text keys
        • Menu Control
        • Power/standby
        • Programme up/down
        • Teletext keys
        • Volume up/down, mute
        Supported devices
        • DVD
        • SAT
        • TV
        • VCR
        VCR functions
        • Menu Control
        • Showview, VCR plus
        • Transport keys (6)

      • Power

        Battery type
        AAA

      • Packaging dimensions

        Height
        27.5  cm
        Packaging type
        Blister
        Type of shelf placement
        Hanging
        Width
        14.5  cm
        Depth
        3  cm
        Number of products included
        1
        EAN
        87 12581 49331 8
        Gross weight
        0.225  kg
        Net weight
        0.19  kg
        Tare weight
        0.035  kg

      • Infrared Capabilities

        Operating distance
        33 ft (10 m)
        Transmitting LEDs
        1
        Universal IR code database
        Yes
        Number of brands in database
        Over 1000
        Carrier frequency range
        24–55 kHz
        Transmission angle
        45  degree

      • Setup

        Setup Method
        SimpleSetup

