Notebook USB speakers

SPA6200U/10
    -{discount-value}

    Notebook USB speakers

    SPA6200U/10

    Chat with us! We're perfect for SkypeTM with our built-in mic! We’re compact and can clip on your screen or stand alone. With a USB cable for power and play, let us surprise you with our clear sound quality wherever you go!

      Chat with us

      USB plug for power and play

      USB plug for power and play

      With plug-and-play convenience, the USB cable plugs directly into any USB port and your notebook automatically recognises this as a removable USB mass storage device.

      We're ideal friends for your notebook

      The perfect accompaniment for your notebook, so you can play multimedia music and videos with great sound quality.

      We're perfect for Skype

      Perfect for Skype with a built-in mic, these speakers let you enjoy the freedom of not wearing your headset for the ultimate hands-free Skype experience. No need for a battery or adapter, simply plug the single USB cable directly into any USB port and your computer automatically recognises this as a removable USB mass storage device. MAC and PC compatible.

      Technical Specifications

      • Loudspeakers

        Neodymium magnet system
        Yes

      • Connectivity

        Microphone
        Built-in microphone
        USB
        USB 2.0

      • Convenience

        Including travel pouch
        Yes
        Ease of Installation
        Plug and Play

      • System Requirements

        PC OS
        Windows 98 SE ME 2000 XP Vista or higher MAC OS X higher
        USB
        Free USB port

      • Packaging dimensions

        Depth
        7  cm
        Gross weight
        2.54  kg
        Height
        17.5  cm
        Net weight
        0.3  kg
        Tare weight
        2.24  kg
        Width
        19.7  cm
        EAN
        87 12581 49892 4
        Number of products included
        1
        Packaging type
        Carton

      • Packaging content

        Quick installation guide
        Yes
        Number of satellites
        2

      • Outer Carton

        Gross weight
        5.08  kg
        Height
        20.4  cm
        Length
        22.6  cm
        Net weight
        0.9  kg
        Tare weight
        4.18  kg
        Width
        21  cm
        EAN
        87 12581 49893 1
        Number of consumer packages
        3

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

