Notebook SoundBar

SPA5210B/10
  Screen-top Superstar
    Just fasten me onto the top of your screen and I'll sing for you! I'm a smart, compact, notebook USB speaker bar with a single convenient USB connection. Or put me next to your notebook and we can share your favourite sounds with everyone.

      I can sit on the top of your screen or stand alone

      I can sit on the top of your screen or stand alone

      The SoundBar clips on to the top of your notebook screen so you can listen to music when you are on the go AND save space at the same time. Simply fix it onto your notebook, plug in the USB cable and off you go! When you have finished, wrap the USB cable in the slot around the SoundBar and store it back in its pouch.

      USB plug for power and play

      USB plug for power and play

      With plug-and-play convenience, the USB cable plugs directly into any USB port and your notebook automatically recognises this as a removable USB mass storage device.

      Technical Specifications

      • Product dimensions

        Width
        28.1  cm
        Height
        5.52  cm
        Depth
        3.4  cm
        Weight
        0.219  kg

      • Sound

        Bass enhancement
        Bass reflex
        Bass optimalisation
        Yes
        Sound Enhancement
        Class "D" Digital Amplifier

      • Connectivity

        USB
        USB 2.0

      • Convenience

        Ease of Installation
        Plug and Play
        Including travel pouch
        Yes

      • Loudspeakers

        Neodymium magnet system
        Yes

      • System Requirements

        USB
        Free USB port
        PC OS
        Windows 98 SE ME 2000 XP Vista or higher MAC OS X higher

      • Packaging content

        Quick installation guide
        Yes

      • Packaging dimensions

        Type of shelf placement
        Soother
        Depth
        4.1  cm
        Gross weight
        0.354  kg
        Height
        11.7  cm
        Net weight
        0.247  kg
        Tare weight
        0.107  kg
        Width
        29.5  cm
        EAN
        87 12581 49867 2
        Number of products included
        1
        Packaging type
        Soother

      • Outer Carton

        Gross weight
        1.65  kg
        Height
        11.5  cm
        Length
        31.5  cm
        Net weight
        0.988  kg
        Tare weight
        0.662  kg
        Width
        21.5  cm
        EAN
        87 12581 49869 6
        Number of consumer packages
        4

