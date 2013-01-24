Search terms
Screen-top Superstar
Just fasten me onto the top of your screen and I'll sing for you! I'm a smart, compact, notebook USB speaker bar with a single convenient USB connection. Or put me next to your notebook and we can share your favourite sounds with everyone.
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Screen-top Superstar
Just fasten me onto the top of your screen and I'll sing for you! I'm a smart, compact, notebook USB speaker bar with a single convenient USB connection. Or put me next to your notebook and we can share your favourite sounds with everyone.
Screen-top Superstar
Just fasten me onto the top of your screen and I'll sing for you! I'm a smart, compact, notebook USB speaker bar with a single convenient USB connection. Or put me next to your notebook and we can share your favourite sounds with everyone.
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Screen-top Superstar
Just fasten me onto the top of your screen and I'll sing for you! I'm a smart, compact, notebook USB speaker bar with a single convenient USB connection. Or put me next to your notebook and we can share your favourite sounds with everyone.
The SoundBar clips on to the top of your notebook screen so you can listen to music when you are on the go AND save space at the same time. Simply fix it onto your notebook, plug in the USB cable and off you go! When you have finished, wrap the USB cable in the slot around the SoundBar and store it back in its pouch.
With plug-and-play convenience, the USB cable plugs directly into any USB port and your notebook automatically recognises this as a removable USB mass storage device.
Product dimensions
Sound
Connectivity
Convenience
Loudspeakers
System Requirements
Packaging content
Packaging dimensions
Outer Carton