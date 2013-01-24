Home
Notebook USB speakers

SPA2210/10
1 Awards
    Notebook USB speakers

    SPA2210/10
    1 Awards

    We're great for music, voice and soundtrack! Just connect us to your notebook or MP3 player and we'll bring your music and sounds to life for a great listening experience. Handy cable management means you can have a tidy desk surface too!

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Notebook USB speakers

    We're great for music, voice and soundtrack! Just connect us to your notebook or MP3 player and we'll bring your music and sounds to life for a great listening experience. Handy cable management means you can have a tidy desk surface too!

    We're great for music, voice and soundtrack! Just connect us to your notebook or MP3 player and we'll bring your music and sounds to life for a great listening experience. Handy cable management means you can have a tidy desk surface too!

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Notebook USB speakers

    We're great for music, voice and soundtrack! Just connect us to your notebook or MP3 player and we'll bring your music and sounds to life for a great listening experience. Handy cable management means you can have a tidy desk surface too!

      • USB powered
      • Audio-in
      Cable length can be variable

      Easy cable management helps organise messy cables so you can have a tidy desk, and the cable length is adjustable to suit your needs.

      Enjoy music, games, movies and online videos

      The perfect accompaniment for your notebook and netbook, so you can play multimedia music and videos with great sound quality.

      Rich bass

      This Philips PC speaker provides good sound quality with a rich bass experience from a loudspeaker box system.

      USB plug for power

      With plug-and-play convenience, the USB cable plugs directly into any USB port and your notebook automatically recognises this as a removable USB mass storage device.

      Green product

      Certified by Royal Philips Electronics as a Green Product. Green Product means the performance of the device is at least 10% better than main competitors on selected sustainability issues (e.g. energy efficiency, product weight, lifecycle management etc.).

      Technical Specifications

      • Product dimensions

        Width
        17.4  cm
        Height
        11  cm
        Depth
        12  cm
        Weight
        0.53  kg

      • Sound

        Bass enhancement
        Bass Boost
        Volume Control
        Analogue Volume Control

      • Loudspeakers

        Satellite speaker drivers
        2"

      • Connectivity

        Audio input for data
        Stereo Audio (3.5 mm jack) 1 x
        Cable length
        1.5 m
        Connector
        3.5 mm stereo
        USB
        USB 2.0

      • Convenience

        Power on indication
        Yes
        Ease of Installation
        Plug and Play

      • System Requirements

        PC OS
        Windows 98 SE ME 2000 XP Vista or higher MAC OS X higher
        USB
        Free USB port

      • Packaging content

        Quick installation guide
        Yes
        Number of satellites
        2

      • Outer Carton

        GTIN
        1 87 12581 49189 2
        Gross weight
        2.95  kg
        Height
        22.5  cm
        Length
        24.1  cm
        Net weight
        2.176  kg
        Number of consumer packages
        4
        Tare weight
        0.774  kg
        Width
        20.6  cm

      • Packaging dimensions

        Type of shelf placement
        Soother
        Depth
        11.7  cm
        EAN
        87 12581 49189 5
        Gross weight
        0.7  kg
        Height
        10.7  cm
        Net weight
        0,544  kg
        Number of products included
        1
        Packaging type
        Soother
        Tare weight
        0.156  kg
        Width
        20  cm

