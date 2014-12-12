Discontinued
SHX20/00
High Precision Sound
The Philips SHX20 delivers high precision sound with extended bass thanks to premium drivers and oval sound tubes. Custom-fit comfy ear caps ensure an immersive experience, while the flat cable keeps you tangle free.
13.5mm drivers/semi-closed
In-ear
Ear caps come in a choice of 3 sizes – small, medium and large – for a personalized and perfect fit.
Hybrid architecture utilize high power neodymium magnets for high precision sound and enhanced bass impact. Its hybrid form factor utilizes larger 13.5mm speakers in a compact headphone insert, which results in higher quality sound along with true comfort.
Noise isolating ear caps block out the ambient noise so that you can immerse fully in your music, without any disturbance.