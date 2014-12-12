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Discontinued

In ear headphones with mic

SHX20/00

High Precision Sound

The Philips SHX20 delivers high precision sound with extended bass thanks to premium drivers and oval sound tubes. Custom-fit comfy ear caps ensure an immersive experience, while the flat cable keeps you tangle free.

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Premium drivers with oval sound tubes

High Precision Sound

  • 13.5mm drivers/semi-closed

  • In-ear

Choose from 3 pairs of ear caps for the perfect fit

Choose from 3 pairs of ear caps for the perfect fit

Ear caps come in a choice of 3 sizes – small, medium and large – for a personalized and perfect fit.

Hybrid architecture for precise sound and extended bass

Hybrid architecture utilize high power neodymium magnets for high precision sound and enhanced bass impact. Its hybrid form factor utilizes larger 13.5mm speakers in a compact headphone insert, which results in higher quality sound along with true comfort.

Noise isolating ear caps to block out ambient noise

Noise isolating ear caps to block out ambient noise

Noise isolating ear caps block out the ambient noise so that you can immerse fully in your music, without any disturbance.

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