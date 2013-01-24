Home
Earhook Headphones with mic

  • Secure fit Secure fit Secure fit
    -{discount-value}

    Ultra-comfortable for active use, these ergonomic earhook headphones bring fantastic quality music reproduction straight to your ears. The integrated mic picks up your voice clearly. See all benefits

      Flexible ear hook fits all ears

      • 15-mm drivers/open-back
      • Earhook
      Small enough for optimum wearing comfort and big enough to deliver crisp, non-distorted sound, the 15 mm speaker driver is an ideal size for listening enjoyment.

      With the integrated microphone and call button you can use this Philips headset for music as well as calls from your mobile phone. Enjoy hands-free calling, while easily accepting and ending calls from your headset.

      Bass pipe emphasises low tones for a clear, realistic sound

      Thanks to an acoustically-tuned air channel that turbo-charges the bass notes, you can enjoy fantastic realism and a truly involved listening experience.

      Enjoy best-in-class performance and optimum sound quality

      Acoustically-tuned design and high-quality drivers ensure best-in-class audio performance.

      3D flexible ear hook ensures secure fit in all ear sizes

      This 3D ear hook is both soft and flexible, so it stays comfortably in place when you're active or enjoying your music on the move.

      Ergonomically shaped headphone enhances user comfort

      This headphone is designed around the shape of your ear for extra comfort and more enjoyment during longer periods of listening.

      Contoured ear hook increases wearing comfort and stability

      The ear hook stays put behind your ear even when you're on the move, keeping the earphone comfortably in place and sounding great. The ear hook is the part that is in contact with the back of your ears and keeps the headphones on your ears

      A 1.2 m long cable that is ideal for outdoor use

      The ideal cable length to give you the freedom to put your audio device where you want.

      Stays comfortably in your ear when you are on the move

      Whether you are out running, cycling or taking part in any active pastime, this headphone will stay comfortably in your ear.

      Extremely durable construction extends product life

      You can be sure that the product will have an extra-long life thanks to its design, which allows it to withstand knocks and rough use, and the fact that it is made from strong materials.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Acoustic system
        open
        Diaphragm
        Mylar dome
        Magnet type
        Neodymium
        Type
        Dynamic
        Voice coil
        copper
        Frequency response
        20 - 20,000  Hz
        Sensitivity
        100  dB
        Speaker diameter
        15  mm
        Maximum power input
        5  mW
        Impedance
        16  ohm

      • Connectivity

        Type of cable
        OFC
        Cable Connection
        two-parallel, asymmetric
        Cable length
        1.2  m
        Connector
        3.5  mm
        Finishing of connector
        chrome-plated
        Microphone
        Built-in microphone

      • Convenience

        Wearing Style
        Earhook

      • Design

        Colour
        Black

      • Inner Carton

        Gross weight
        0.1812  kg
        Height
        11  cm
        Length
        18.2  cm
        Net weight
        0.0525  kg
        Number of consumer packages
        3
        Tare weight
        0.1287  kg
        Width
        8.6  cm
        GTIN
        2 69 51613 99202 3

      • Outer Carton

        Gross weight
        1.68  kg
        Height
        23.2  cm
        Length
        35.4  cm
        Net weight
        0.42  kg
        Number of consumer packages
        24
        Tare weight
        1.26  kg
        Width
        19.2  cm
        GTIN
        1 69 51613 99202 6

      • Packaging dimensions

        Depth
        2.6  cm
        Gross weight
        0.047  kg
        Height
        17  cm
        Net weight
        0.0175  kg
        Number of products included
        1
        Tare weight
        0.0295  kg
        Width
        9.5  cm
        EAN
        69 51613 99202 9

