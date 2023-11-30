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ActionFit Bluetooth® sports headphones

Discontinued

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ActionFitBluetooth® sports headphones

SHQ8300PK/00

ActionFit Bluetooth® sports headphones

Discontinued

Go to shop

Available in

Lime Yellow and White
Lime Yellow and White
Pink
Pink

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Manuals & Documentation

Quick start guide - English (US)

  • PDF file, 8.7 MB
  • 30 November 2023

Localised commercial leaflet

  • PDF file, 397.4 kB
  • 12 March 2024

Frequently Asked Questions

Troubleshooting