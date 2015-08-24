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Discontinued

ActionFitBluetooth® sports headphones

SHQ8300PK/00

Available in

Lime Yellow and White
Lime Yellow and White
Pink
Pink

Wireless freedom. Ultimate performance.

Made for sport and action, Philips Actionfit SHQ8300 wireless earphones deliver powerful bass in a sweat-proof, rain-proof and comfortable form. Choose between two wearing styles depending on your needs.

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Wireless freedom. Ultimate performance.

  • 13.6-mm drivers/semi-closed

  • Ear bud

18 g ultra-lightweight design provides ultimate comfort

18 g ultra-lightweight design provides ultimate comfort

Weighing in at just 18 g, these Actionfit sports earphones are so light and comfortable that you will forget you are even wearing them. Perfect for keeping you going right through those tough final miles.

One-tap NFC connection for easy Bluetooth® pairing

One-tap NFC connection for easy Bluetooth® pairing

Easy NFC pairing lets you connect your Bluetooth® headphones with any Bluetooth-enabled device – with just a single touch.

High-performance sound for peak performance

High-performance sound for peak performance

13.6 mm neodynium drivers pump out high performance sound, pushing you to perform at your best.

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  1. Actual results may vary