Discontinued
SHQ8300PK/00
Available in
Wireless freedom. Ultimate performance.
Made for sport and action, Philips Actionfit SHQ8300 wireless earphones deliver powerful bass in a sweat-proof, rain-proof and comfortable form. Choose between two wearing styles depending on your needs.
13.6-mm drivers/semi-closed
Ear bud
Weighing in at just 18 g, these Actionfit sports earphones are so light and comfortable that you will forget you are even wearing them. Perfect for keeping you going right through those tough final miles.
Easy NFC pairing lets you connect your Bluetooth® headphones with any Bluetooth-enabled device – with just a single touch.
13.6 mm neodynium drivers pump out high performance sound, pushing you to perform at your best.
Actual results may vary