Discontinued
SHQ8300LF/00
Wireless freedom. Ultimate performance.
Made for sport and action, Philips Actionfit SHQ8300 wireless earphones deliver powerful bass in a sweat, rain-proof and comfortable form. Choose between two wearing styles depending on your need.
13.6mm drivers/semi-closed
Earbud
13.6mm neodynium drivers pump out high performance sound, pushing you to perform at your best.
A special designed magnetic cable clip keeps the cable stable no matter how hard you push yourself.
Easy NFC pairing lets you connect your Bluetooth® headphones with any Bluetooth-enabled device – with just a single touch.
Actual results may vary