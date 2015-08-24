Search terms

      Customise your fit

      • 13.6-mm drivers/semi-closed
      • Ear bud
      18 g ultra-lightweight design provides ultimate comfort

      Weighing in at just 18 g, these Actionfit sports earphones are so light and comfortable that you will forget you are even wearing them. Perfect for keeping you going right through those tough final miles.

      One-tap NFC connection for easy Bluetooth® pairing

      Easy NFC pairing lets you connect your Bluetooth® headphones with any Bluetooth-enabled device – with just a single touch.

      High-performance sound for peak performance

      13.6 mm neodynium drivers pump out high performance sound, pushing you to perform at your best.

      Kevlar® reinforced cable for ultimate durability

      Kevlar® reinforced headphone cables are tough enough to survive even the roughest of workouts.

      MusicChain™ allows easy music sharing with friends

      With MusicChain™, you can easily share the tracks that you are playing with a friend. Using Bluetooth® technology, a simple click on the MusicChain™ button on your headphones will pair them with other MusicChain™-enabled headphones.

      Open acoustic design helps you work out safely

      The open acoustic design will keep you aware of your surroundings, so you can stay alert without missing a beat of your favourite song.

      IPX2 level sweat-proof and moisture-proof — ideal for any exercise

      Sweat or rain will no longer stop you from maxing yourself out to your favourite tunes. These wireless Bluetooth Actionfit sports headphones are made of sweat-proof and waterproof materials, making them the perfect workout companion whatever the weather.

      Two wearing styles, with a C-shaped stability lock and ear-hook clip

      Two different wearing styles ensure that the Actionfit earphones stay in place so you can focus on your sport or exercise. The clip-on ear hook is made for extreme and professional sports while a C-shaped stability lock is ideal for a casual workout.

      Supports Bluetooth® 4.1, HSP/HFP/A2DP/AVRCP

      Bluetooth® technology provides freedom of movement, without the hassle of tangling wires.

      A magnetic cable clip keeps the cable stable

      A specially designed magnetic cable clip keeps the cable stable no matter how hard you push yourself.

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessories

        Quick start guide
        Included
        USB cable
        Included for charging

      • Design

        Colour
        Lime Yellow and White

      • Connectivity

        Bluetooth profiles
        • A2DP
        • AVRCP
        • HFP
        • HSP
        Maximum range
        Up to 10  m
        Bluetooth version
        4.1

      • Convenience

        Call Management
        • Answer/End Call
        • Reject Call
        • Last number redial
        • Call on Hold
        • Switch between call and music
        Volume control
        Yes

      • Power

        Battery Type
        LI-Polymer
        Music play time
        6.5*  hr
        Standby time
        150* hr
        Talk time
        7* hr

      • Sound

        Frequency range
        15 -22 000 Hz
        Impedance
        32 ohm
        Magnet type
        Neodymium
        Maximum power input
        10 mW
        Speaker diameter
        13.6 mm
        Sensitivity
        107  dB
        Acoustic system
        Semi-closed
        Diaphragm
        PET
        Type
        Dynamic
        Sound Enhancement
        • Echo Control
        • Noise Reduction
        Voice coil
        Copper

      • Packaging dimensions

        EAN
        69 25970 70708 4
        Depth
        4.2  cm
        Gross weight
        0.1265  kg
        Height
        17.5  cm
        Net weight
        0.0633  kg
        Number of products included
        1
        Tare weight
        0.0632  kg
        Width
        9.5  cm
        Packaging type
        Carton
        Type of shelf placement
        Both

      • Outer Carton

        Gross weight
        0.4815  kg
        GTIN
        1 69 25970 70708 1
        Height
        13.3  cm
        Length
        19  cm
        Net weight
        0.1899  kg
        Number of consumer packages
        3
        Tare weight
        0.2916  kg
        Width
        14.1  cm

      • Product dimensions

        Depth
        4  cm
        Height
        2  cm
        Weight
        0.02325  kg
        Width
        10  cm

