Discontinued
SHQ5200/10
Tuned for Sports
Robust and ergonomic, the ultra-light ActionFit SHQ5200 Headphones are designed for the most demanding workouts. 40-mm neodymium drivers ensure powerful bass while open acoustics and detachable ear cushions always keep you comfy, dry and cool.
ActionFit
On-ear
Orange and Black
Get into your groove with music that packs a solid punch, thanks to powerful 40-mm neodymium drivers that pump out mega-deep and dynamic bass. Your ActionFit headphones are designed to fuel your workout performance – no matter how demanding. Experience a vividly moving sound experience, whatever your workout and wherever you go.
Go ahead and sweat it out – your ActionFit SHQ5200 headphones feature unique ear cushions that are covered by a moisture-wicking fabric that keeps you comfortable, cool and dry throughout your workout. Just detach the cushions for a wash after several uses and they'll be as good as new.
The ActionFit SHQ5200 headphones feature a specially designed headband that fits securely throughout your toughest workout. Its non-slip headband is built with an innovative silicone grip that ensures sufficient contact points on your head, preventing any side-slips or front-back pendulum effects while you move freely during your workout.