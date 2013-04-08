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Discontinued

Sports Headband Headphones

SHQ5200/10

Tuned for Sports

Robust and ergonomic, the ultra-light ActionFit SHQ5200 Headphones are designed for the most demanding workouts. 40-mm neodymium drivers ensure powerful bass while open acoustics and detachable ear cushions always keep you comfy, dry and cool.

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Non-slip, secure fit with silicone grip

Tuned for Sports

  • ActionFit

  • On-ear

  • Orange and Black

40-mm neodymium drivers for mega bass and fuelled performance

40-mm neodymium drivers for mega bass and fuelled performance

Get into your groove with music that packs a solid punch, thanks to powerful 40-mm neodymium drivers that pump out mega-deep and dynamic bass. Your ActionFit headphones are designed to fuel your workout performance – no matter how demanding. Experience a vividly moving sound experience, whatever your workout and wherever you go.

Detachable, washable ear cushions keep you cool and dry

Detachable, washable ear cushions keep you cool and dry

Go ahead and sweat it out – your ActionFit SHQ5200 headphones feature unique ear cushions that are covered by a moisture-wicking fabric that keeps you comfortable, cool and dry throughout your workout. Just detach the cushions for a wash after several uses and they'll be as good as new.

Non-slip headband with silicone grip lets you move freely

Non-slip headband with silicone grip lets you move freely

The ActionFit SHQ5200 headphones feature a specially designed headband that fits securely throughout your toughest workout. Its non-slip headband is built with an innovative silicone grip that ensures sufficient contact points on your head, preventing any side-slips or front-back pendulum effects while you move freely during your workout.

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