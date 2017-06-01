Discontinued
SHQ1250TBK/00
Bring it on
The ultra-lightweight SHQ1250 is your perfect gym workout and running companion. The sturdy headphones guarantee powerful bass and a comfortable fit.
13.6-mm drivers/semi-closed
Earhook
The earhook ensures stability and a comfortable fit.
These ActionFit headphones do not block out sound, so you can stay aware of your environment and keep safe, especially when exercising outdoors. An open acoustic platform provides quality sound without masking the world around you.
Powerful 13.6 mm drivers deliver music that pack a solid punch, with deep and dynamic bass to keep you motivated—and moving. The premium quality drivers ensure a vivid sound experience, keeping you fuelled during any workout.