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Discontinued

ActionFitSports headphones

SHQ1250TBK/00

Bring it on

The ultra-lightweight SHQ1250 is your perfect gym workout and running companion. The sturdy headphones guarantee powerful bass and a comfortable fit.

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Sweat-resistant

Bring it on

  • 13.6-mm drivers/semi-closed

  • Earhook

Earhook for stability and comfort

The earhook ensures stability and a comfortable fit.

Open acoustic design allows you to be aware of your surroundings

These ActionFit headphones do not block out sound, so you can stay aware of your environment and keep safe, especially when exercising outdoors. An open acoustic platform provides quality sound without masking the world around you.

13.6-mm drivers deliver powerful sound

Powerful 13.6 mm drivers deliver music that pack a solid punch, with deep and dynamic bass to keep you motivated—and moving. The premium quality drivers ensure a vivid sound experience, keeping you fuelled during any workout.

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