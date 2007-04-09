ProductsSupport

Sign up for exclusive offers

All series

  • Front product photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Packaging photograph
  • Primary image
  • Front product photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Packaging photograph
  • Primary image

Discontinued

CineosHi-fi headphones

SHP9000/00

Pure high definition sound

The ultimate in high definition headphones delivering highly detailed sound image. Specifically tuned speaker drivers react extremely precise to audio signals. Ultra-wide frequency response.

See all benefits

Pure hi-fi

Pure high definition sound

  • Pure high definition sound

Easy adjustable headband ensures optimum fit and comfort

The easily adjustable mechanism provides a comfortable close fitting acoustic seal between the ear cushion and ear, ensuring optimal performance.

Storage pouch included

0

24k gold-plated plug ensures an ultra reliable connection

Rest assured that the precious metal gold finishing on the plug will give you a more reliable connection for better quality audio.

Technical specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.