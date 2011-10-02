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All series
Hi-fi headphones
Discontinued
SHP8000/10
1 award
High resolution audio and perfect fit
Deluxe FloatingCushions and high-resolution sound provide the best listening experience on these Philips SHP8000 headphones
High-resolution audio
Over-ear
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