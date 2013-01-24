Home
Stereo Headphones

SHP2700/10
  • Powerful sound, superb comfort Powerful sound, superb comfort Powerful sound, superb comfort
    Sensational bass is what sets these headphones apart. With 60 air vents on each ear shell to facilitate air movement for bass, and soft velvet padding to ensure fit, this pair is perfect for great music.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Acoustic system
        Open
        Magnet type
        Neodymium
        Frequency response
        18 - 28,000  Hz
        Impedance
        32 Ohm
        Maximum power input
        1500 mW
        Sensitivity
        104 dB
        Speaker diameter
        40 mm

      • Connectivity

        Cable Connection
        One-sided
        Cable length
        3 m
        Finishing of connector
        Chrome-plated
        Type of cable
        OFC

      • Accessories

        Adapter plug
        3.5-6.3 mm

      • Packaging dimensions

        Packaging type
        Carton
        Depth
        10.7  cm
        EAN
        69 23410 70685 7
        Gross weight
        0.5199  kg
        Height
        24.5  cm
        Net weight
        0.274  kg
        Number of products included
        1
        Tare weight
        0.2459  kg
        Width
        19.5  cm

      • Outer Carton

        EAN
        87 12581 58430 6
        Gross weight
        1.8099  kg
        Height
        23.1  cm
        Length
        33.8  cm
        Net weight
        0.822  kg
        Number of consumer packages
        3
        Tare weight
        0.9879  kg
        Width
        20.6  cm

