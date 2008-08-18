Search terms

Stereo Headphones

SHP2700/00
  Powerful sound output
    Stereo Headphones

    SHP2700/00

    Powerful sound output

    Full-size headphones with robust speaker drivers delivering powerful sound performance See all benefits

      Powerful sound output

      For music, PC, MP3, CD

      • Mid-range clarity

      The 3 m-long cable is ideal for use with headsets

      A handy cable length to make it easier for you to move around freely while using your headphones.

      Hear what's going on and listen to your DJ-style headphone

      It is a reversible ear shell for listening with one ear

      The whole ear is covered to optimise sound quality

      The full-size ear shells of these Philips headphones not only cover your whole ear for better sound quality, but also provide space for a larger, higher-performance driver.

      Ultimate wearing comfort for many hours of listening

      The soft velvet ear cushions and ergonomically-shaped ear shells enhance comfort for your prolonged audio enjoyment.

      Easy to adjust headband ensures optimum fit and comfort

      The easy to adjust mechanism provides a comfortable, close fitting acoustic seal between the ear cushion and ear, ensuring optimal performance.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Acoustic system
        open
        Magnet type
        Neodymium
        Frequency response
        18 - 28,000  Hz
        Impedance
        32  ohm
        Maximum power input
        1500  mW
        Sensitivity
        104  dB
        Speaker diameter
        40  mm

      • Connectivity

        Cable Connection
        one-sided
        Cable length
        3  m
        Finishing of connector
        chrome-plated
        Type of cable
        OFC

      • Accessories

        Adapter plug
        3.5 - 6.3  mm

      • Packaging dimensions

        Depth
        11.4  cm
        Gross weight
        0.526  kg
        Height
        28.5  cm
        Net weight
        0.265  kg
        Tare weight
        0.261  kg
        Width
        20.5  cm
        EAN
        87 10895 95741 0
        Number of products included
        1
        Packaging type
        Carton

      • Outer Carton

        Gross weight
        16.6  kg
        Height
        58.3  cm
        Length
        73.8  cm
        Net weight
        6.36  kg
        Tare weight
        10.24  kg
        Width
        45  cm
        EAN
        87 10895 95743 4
        Number of consumer packages
        24

      • Inner Carton

        Gross weight
        3.72  kg
        Height
        27.6  cm
        Length
        43  cm
        Net weight
        3.16  kg
        Tare weight
        0.56  kg
        Width
        35.8  cm
        EAN
        87 10895 95742 7
        Number of consumer packages
        6

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

