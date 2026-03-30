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  • Stereo TV headphone
  • Stereo TV headphone
  • Stereo TV headphone
  • Stereo TV headphone
  • Stereo TV headphone
  • Stereo TV headphone
  • Stereo TV headphone
  • Stereo TV headphone
  • Stereo TV headphone
  • Stereo TV headphone
  • Stereo TV headphone
  • Stereo TV headphone
  • Stereo TV headphone
  • Stereo TV headphone

Discontinued

TV headphones

SHP2500/00

Stereo TV headphone
This full-size headphone for hi-fi and TV entertainment features an acoustic reflector for enhanced bass performance.
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For TV

Stereo TV headphone

  • In-line volume control

  • Over-ear

The whole ear is covered to optimise sound quality

The full-size ear shells of these Philips headphones not only cover your whole ear for better sound quality, but also provide space for a larger, higher-performance driver.

Ear cushions improve wearing comfort and bass response

The special shape and luxurious materials used for the ear cushions of these Philips headphones ensure a perfect fit for maximum comfort. They prevent audio leakage and enhance bass performance too. The ear cushions are shaped in such a way that they perfectly align with the area around a person's ear.

An ideal length for you to watch TV at distance

Extra long 6 m cable for you to connect your headphones to the TV or any audio equipment.

Technical specifications

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