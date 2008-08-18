Search terms

TV headphones

SHP2500/00
    Stereo TV headphone

    This full-size headphone for hi-fi and TV entertainment features an acoustic reflector for enhanced bass performance. See all benefits

      Stereo TV headphone

      For TV

      • In-line volume control
      • Over-ear

      The whole ear is covered to optimise sound quality

      The full-size ear shells of these Philips headphones not only cover your whole ear for better sound quality, but also provide space for a larger, higher-performance driver.

      Ear cushions improve wearing comfort and bass response

      The special shape and luxurious materials used for the ear cushions of these Philips headphones ensure a perfect fit for maximum comfort. They prevent audio leakage and enhance bass performance too. The ear cushions are shaped in such a way that they perfectly align with the area around a person's ear.

      An ideal length for you to watch TV at distance

      Extra long 6 m cable for you to connect your headphones to the TV or any audio equipment.

      In-line control that simplifies volume adjustment

      Adjust the volume to your preferred level without having to go to the audio source unit.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Diaphragm
        Mylar dome
        Acoustic system
        closed
        Magnet type
        Ferrite
        Voice coil
        copper
        Impedance
        32  ohm
        Maximum power input
        50  mW
        Sensitivity
        95  dB
        Speaker diameter
        40  mm
        Frequency response
        9 - 23,000  Hz

      • Connectivity

        Cable Connection
        two-parallel, symmetric
        Cable length
        6  m
        Connector
        3.5 and 6.3  mm
        Finishing of connector
        chrome-plated
        Type of cable
        OFC

      • Convenience

        Volume control
        yes

      • Accessories

        Adapter plug
        3.5 - 6.3  mm

      • Inner Carton

        Gross weight
        3.11  kg
        Height
        22.2  cm
        Length
        40.5  cm
        Net weight
        2.74  kg
        Tare weight
        0.37  kg
        Width
        33.3  cm
        EAN
        87 10895 95737 3
        Number of consumer packages
        6

      • Outer Carton

        Gross weight
        14.68  kg
        Height
        47.2  cm
        Length
        69.4  cm
        Net weight
        7.152  kg
        Tare weight
        7.528  kg
        Width
        43.3  cm
        EAN
        87 10895 95738 0
        Number of consumer packages
        24

      • Packaging dimensions

        Depth
        10.9  cm
        Gross weight
        0.457  kg
        Height
        24  cm
        Net weight
        0.298  kg
        Tare weight
        0.159  kg
        Width
        19.9  cm
        EAN
        87 10895 94587 5
        Number of products included
        1
        Packaging type
        Carton

          Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.