Discontinued
SHP2500/00
In-line volume control
Over-ear
The full-size ear shells of these Philips headphones not only cover your whole ear for better sound quality, but also provide space for a larger, higher-performance driver.
The special shape and luxurious materials used for the ear cushions of these Philips headphones ensure a perfect fit for maximum comfort. They prevent audio leakage and enhance bass performance too. The ear cushions are shaped in such a way that they perfectly align with the area around a person's ear.
Extra long 6 m cable for you to connect your headphones to the TV or any audio equipment.