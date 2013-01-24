Home
Corded Audio Headphones

SHP2000/10
  Superb comfort and fully adjustable
    Corded Audio Headphones

    SHP2000/10

    Superb comfort and fully adjustable

    Full-size lightweight headphones with fully adjustable headband and ear shells to provide excellent fit and comfortable listening See all benefits

    Corded Audio Headphones

    Corded Audio Headphones

      Superb comfort and fully adjustable

      For music, PC, TV

      • 40-mm drivers/open-back
      • Over-ear

      A 2 m long cable that lets you put the player in your bag

      The ideal length of cable to give you more freedom of movement and to choose where you carry your audio device.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Acoustic system
        Open
        Frequency response
        10–23,000  Hz
        Impedance
        32 Ohm
        Maximum power input
        50 mW
        Sensitivity
        96 dB
        Speaker diameter
        40 mm
        Magnet type
        Ferrite

      • Connectivity

        Cable length
        2 m
        Finishing of connector
        Chrome-plated
        Type of cable
        OFC

      • Accessories

        Adapter plug
        3.5-6.3 mm

      • Packaging dimensions

        Depth
        10.7  cm
        Gross weight
        0.341  kg
        Height
        24.5  cm
        Net weight
        0.23  kg
        Tare weight
        0.111  kg
        Width
        19.5  cm
        EAN
        69 23410 70684 0
        Number of products included
        1
        Packaging type
        Carton
        Type of shelf placement
        Both

      • Outer Carton

        Gross weight
        1.39  kg
        Height
        24.7  cm
        Length
        34.5  cm
        Net weight
        0.69  kg
        Tare weight
        0.7  kg
        Width
        21.5  cm
        EAN
        87 12581 58206 7
        Number of consumer packages
        3

      • Product dimensions

        Depth
        9.5  cm
        Height
        19  cm
        Weight
        0.23  kg
        Width
        17.5  cm

