Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1

Indoor Corded TV Headphone

SHP1800/00
  • Ultra Lightweight + 6 m TV cable Ultra Lightweight + 6 m TV cable Ultra Lightweight + 6 m TV cable
    -{discount-value}

    Indoor Corded TV Headphone

    SHP1800/00

    Ultra Lightweight + 6 m TV cable

    A lightweight headphone for long use, with a 6 m cable extension for more freedom of movement and sitting area choice. In addition, bass beat vents provide rich, deep sound. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Find similar products

    Indoor Corded TV Headphone

    Ultra Lightweight + 6 m TV cable

    A lightweight headphone for long use, with a 6 m cable extension for more freedom of movement and sitting area choice. In addition, bass beat vents provide rich, deep sound. See all benefits

    Ultra Lightweight + 6 m TV cable

    A lightweight headphone for long use, with a 6 m cable extension for more freedom of movement and sitting area choice. In addition, bass beat vents provide rich, deep sound. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Find similar products

    Indoor Corded TV Headphone

    Ultra Lightweight + 6 m TV cable

    A lightweight headphone for long use, with a 6 m cable extension for more freedom of movement and sitting area choice. In addition, bass beat vents provide rich, deep sound. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all tv-headphones

      Ultra Lightweight + 6 m TV cable

      Headphones for TV

      • On-ear
      • Silver

      Bass beat vents allow air movement for better sound

      Bass beat vents allow air movement for better sound with a deep, rich bass.

      Lightweight headband enhances comfort and adds durability

      The lightweight material used for the headband

      Comfort is enhanced for long-term use

      This headphone is designed around the shape of your ear for extra comfort and more enjoyment during longer periods of listening.

      Headphone specifically made for TV and Hi-Fi equipment

      Designed to make TV viewing a more personal experience, this headphone has a longer cable and its own volume control so you can sit further away from the TV. It's great for listening to your Hi-Fi equipment too.

      An ideal length for you to watch TV at distance

      Extra long 6 m cable for you to connect your headphones to the TV or any audio equipment.

      In-line control that simplifies volume adjustment

      Adjust the volume to your preferred level without having to go to the audio source unit.

      Technical Specifications

      • Packaging dimensions

        Width
        19.5  cm
        Height
        22.4  cm
        Depth
        5.3  cm
        Net weight
        0.11  kg
        Gross weight
        0.21  kg
        Tare weight
        0.10  kg
        EAN
        87 10895 95701 4
        Number of products included
        1
        Packaging type
        Blister
        Type of shelf placement
        Both

      • Outer Carton

        Length
        69.5  cm
        Width
        39.5  cm
        Height
        49  cm
        Net weight
        5.28  kg
        Gross weight
        12.5  kg
        Tare weight
        7.22  kg
        EAN
        87 10895 95703 8
        Number of consumer packages
        48

      • Inner Carton

        Length
        37.5  cm
        Width
        16.5  cm
        Height
        23  cm
        Net weight
        0.66  kg
        Gross weight
        1.432  kg
        Tare weight
        0.772  kg
        EAN
        87 10895 95702 1
        Number of consumer packages
        6

      • Sound

        Diaphragm
        Mylar dome
        Acoustic system
        open
        Magnet type
        Neodymium
        Frequency response
        14 - 22,000  Hz
        Voice coil
        copper
        Impedance
        32  ohm
        Maximum power input
        100  mW
        Sensitivity
        100  dB
        Speaker diameter
        30  mm
        Type
        Dynamic

      • Connectivity

        Cable Connection
        two-parallel, symmetric
        Cable length
        6  m
        Connector
        3.5  mm
        Finishing of connector
        chrome-plated
        Type of cable
        copper

      • Convenience

        Volume control
        yes

      • Accessories

        Adapter plug
        3.5 - 6.3  mm

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Discover

          MyPhilips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.