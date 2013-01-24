Home
Noise-cancelling headphones

SHL3850NC/00
    Be immersed in your music with innovative ActiveShield™ active noise cancelling technology. Pressure-relieving cushions provide long-wearing comfort and a compact foldable design is ideal for portability and easy storage. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      More sound, less noise

      powerful bass

      • 32-mm drivers/closed-back
      • On-ear
      • Compact folding
      32 mm neodymium speaker drivers for rich bass

      32 mm neodymium speaker drivers for rich bass

      Finely tuned 32 mm neodymium drivers combined with a closed-back acoustic system design and on-ear sealing provide rich bass.

      Closed-back design blocks out noise for noise isolation

      Closed-back design blocks out noise for noise isolation

      Tuned 32 mm neodymium drivers combined with a closed-back acoustic system design and on-ear sealing provide an excellent and impressive precision sound.

      Slim and compact foldable design for easy portability

      Slim and compact foldable design for easy portability

      Slim and compact foldable design for easy portability on the go.

      ActiveShield™ noise cancelling reduces noise by up to 97%

      ActiveShield™ noise cancelling reduces noise by up to 97%

      ActiveShield™ active noise-cancelling technology features two feed-backward microphones used for cancelling low frequencies. It detects ambient noise and inverts the sound wave, effectively cancelling it out and converting background noise to silence.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Acoustic system
        Closed
        Frequency response
        10 - 22,000  Hz
        Impedance
        16 Ohm
        Magnet type
        Neodymium
        Maximum power input
        30 mW
        Sensitivity
        105 dB
        Speaker diameter
        32 mm

      • Connectivity

        Cable length
        1.2 m
        Cable Connection
        one-sided
        Connector
        3.5  mm

      • Power

        Music play time
        40*  hr
        Standby time
        50* hr
        Battery type
        AAA

      • Outer Carton

        Gross weight
        2.161  lb
        Gross weight
        0.98  kg
        GTIN
        1 69 25970 70556 8
        Height
        21.6  cm
        Height
        8.5  inch
        Length
        20.3  cm
        Length
        8.0  inch
        Net weight
        1.157  lb
        Net weight
        0.525  kg
        Number of consumer packages
        3
        Tare weight
        0.455  kg
        Tare weight
        1.003  lb
        Width
        16.2  cm
        Width
        6.4  inch

      • Packaging dimensions

        Depth
        5  cm
        Depth
        2.0  inch
        EAN
        69 25970 70556 1
        Gross weight
        0.282  kg
        Gross weight
        0.622  lb
        Height
        20  cm
        Height
        7.9  inch
        Net weight
        0.386  lb
        Net weight
        0.175  kg
        Number of products included
        1
        Packaging type
        Carton
        Tare weight
        0.236  lb
        Tare weight
        0.107  kg
        Type of shelf placement
        Both
        Width
        19.5  cm
        Width
        7.7  inch

