Search terms

  • High-impact bass, crisp details High-impact bass, crisp details High-impact bass, crisp details

    Headphones

    SHL3260BK/00

    High-impact bass, crisp details

    The SHL3260 delivers performance for aspiring DJs. 40 mm neodymium drivers offer dynamic bass, while changeable earshells rotate 165° for easy monitoring. Equipped for 2000 mW power, the headphones are distortion-free even at high volumes.

    See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Headphones

    Similar products

    See all DJ

    High-impact bass, crisp details

    • 40-mm drivers/closed-back
    • DJ monitor style
    • Breathable ear cushions
    • Compact folding
    40-mm speaker drivers for powerful and dynamic sound

    40-mm speaker drivers for powerful and dynamic sound

    40-mm neodymium speaker drivers deliver excellent sound clarity with high-impact bass.

    Adjustable ear shells and headband fit the shape of any head

    Adjustable ear shells and headband fit the shape of any head

    Adjustable ear shells and headband are designed to always fit your head comfortably so you don't even notice you are wearing them.

    Closed-type acoustics provide good sound isolation

    Closed-type acoustics provide good sound isolation

    Closed-back system blocks out ambient noise for immersive listening

    Soft 80-mm diameter ear cushions for longer listening comfort

    Soft 80-mm diameter ear cushions for longer listening comfort

    Soft ear pads improve breathability and dissipate pressure and heat for longer-wearing comfort.

    1.2-m long cable is ideal for outdoor use

    1.2-m long cable is ideal for outdoor use

    2000 mW high power handling, no distortion even at high volume

    High power handling offers high performance whatever the volume or source. Delivery is clear and distortion-free, even at high volumes or high audio input power levels.

    Compact foldable design with reversible earpieces

    Made to give you the best experience on the go, the SHL3260 can be folded away for perfect portability and easy storage. Clever design and careful selection of components, including durable hinges, allow them to be manoeuvred with ease.

    Earpieces swivel 165° for monitoring and added flexibility

    Designed with aspiring DJs in mind, the headphones' earpieces each rotate 165° for convenient one-ear listening while track mixing. The swivel can also be useful during normal listening, when outside sounds need to be heard.

    Technical Specifications

    • Sound

      Acoustic system
      closed
      Frequency response
      8 - 27,000  Hz
      Speaker diameter
      40 mm
      Diaphragm
      PET
      Impedance
      32 Ohm
      Magnet type
      Neodymium
      Maximum power input
      2000 mW
      Sensitivity
      106 dB

    • Connectivity

      Cable length
      1.2 m
      Cable Connection
      single-sided cable
      Connector
      3.5  mm

    • Outer Carton

      Length
      24.3  cm
      Number of consumer packages
      3
      Length
      9.6  inch
      Width
      21  cm
      Gross weight
      1.15  kg
      Height
      23  cm
      GTIN
      1 69 25970 70198 0
      Width
      8.3  inch
      Height
      9.1  inch
      Net weight
      0.51  kg
      Gross weight
      2.535  lb
      Net weight
      1.124  lb
      Tare weight
      0.64  kg
      Tare weight
      1.411  lb

    • Packaging dimensions

      Height
      22.5  cm
      Packaging type
      Carton
      Type of shelf placement
      Both
      Width
      19.5  cm
      Depth
      7.5  cm
      Height
      8.9  inch
      Number of products included
      1
      EAN
      69 25970 70198 3
      Width
      7.7  inch
      Gross weight
      0.31  kg
      Depth
      3.0  inch
      Net weight
      0.17  kg
      Gross weight
      0.683  lb
      Net weight
      0.375  lb
      Tare weight
      0.14  kg
      Tare weight
      0.309  lb

    • Product dimensions

      Height
      18.5  cm
      Width
      15  cm
      Depth
      4.5  cm
      Width
      5.9  inch
      Height
      7.3  inch
      Depth
      1.8  inch
      Weight
      0.17  kg
      Weight
      0.375  lb

    Badge-D2C

    Get support for this product

    Find product tips, FAQs, user manuals, and safety and compliance information.

    Suggested products

    Recently viewed products

    Register

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    Discover

    MyPhilips

    Register for exclusive benefits

    Exclusive offers, just for you.

    Sign up to enjoy:

    Early access to promotions

    Exclusive member days and offers

    News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

    *
    I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!
    What does this mean?
    © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2025. All rights reserved.

    Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.