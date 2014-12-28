SHL3260BK/00
High-impact bass, crisp details
The SHL3260 delivers performance for aspiring DJs. 40 mm neodymium drivers offer dynamic bass, while changeable earshells rotate 165° for easy monitoring. Equipped for 2000 mW power, the headphones are distortion-free even at high volumes.See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
40-mm neodymium speaker drivers deliver excellent sound clarity with high-impact bass.
Adjustable ear shells and headband are designed to always fit your head comfortably so you don't even notice you are wearing them.
Closed-back system blocks out ambient noise for immersive listening
Soft ear pads improve breathability and dissipate pressure and heat for longer-wearing comfort.
High power handling offers high performance whatever the volume or source. Delivery is clear and distortion-free, even at high volumes or high audio input power levels.
Made to give you the best experience on the go, the SHL3260 can be folded away for perfect portability and easy storage. Clever design and careful selection of components, including durable hinges, allow them to be manoeuvred with ease.
Designed with aspiring DJs in mind, the headphones' earpieces each rotate 165° for convenient one-ear listening while track mixing. The swivel can also be useful during normal listening, when outside sounds need to be heard.
Sound
Connectivity
Outer Carton
Packaging dimensions
Product dimensions
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.