    Style, durability and sound performance — you have it all in these top-of-the-range Nike Sport Skylon ear hook headphones.

      Cool, durable and secure

      For use in the toughest conditions

      A 1.2 m long cable that is ideal for outdoor use

      The ideal cable length to give you the freedom to put your audio device where you want.

      3-way adjustment for personalised comfort and stability

      Enjoy a snug, personalised fit and optimum stability, even when you're active or on the move. With three-way adjustment, your comfort is guaranteed.

      Carrying pouch protects your headphones when not in use

      Look after your headphones and stop the cable getting tangled by storing them in this handy soft pouch.

      Lightweight design improves comfort for prolonged use.

      The durable, lightweight quality materials of these Philips headphones enhance comfort for extended wear.

      Neodymium magnets enhance bass performance and sensitivity

      Neodymium is the best material for producing a strong magnetic field for greater sensitivity in a voice coil, better bass response and higher overall sound quality.

      Stays comfortably in your ear when you are on the move

      Whether you are out running, cycling or taking part in any active pastime, this headphone will stay comfortably in your ear.

      Reinforced cable connection ensures extra durability

      A soft plastic part on the ear shell reduces cable strain, protects the connection and prevents damage from repeated bending.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Magnet type
        Neodymium
        Frequency response
        8–24,000  Hz
        Sensitivity
        104  dB
        Maximum power input
        50  mW
        Impedance
        16  ohm

      • Outer Carton

        EAN
        87 12581 35486 2
        Length
        35.6  cm
        Number of consumer packages
        12
        Width
        33.7  cm
        Gross weight
        3  kg
        Height
        18.7  cm
        Net weight
        1.032  kg
        Tare weight
        1.968  kg

      • Packaging dimensions

        Height
        14  cm
        Packaging type
        Blister
        Width
        14  cm
        Depth
        5  cm
        Number of products included
        1
        EAN
        87 12581 35485 5
        Gross weight
        0.146  kg
        Net weight
        0.086  kg
        Tare weight
        0.06  kg

