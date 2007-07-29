Other items in the box
- shj030 split cable black
Fully flexible ear hook
For serious running and active use, these Nike Sport Vapor headphones provide multi-directional adjustments for an optimised fit.
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Fully flexible ear hook
For serious running and active use, these Nike Sport Vapor headphones provide multi-directional adjustments for an optimised fit.
Whether you are out running, cycling or taking part in any active pastime, this headphone will stay comfortably in your ear.
Enjoy a snug, personalised fit and optimum stability, even when you're active or on the move. With three-way adjustment, your comfort is guaranteed.
The durable, lightweight quality materials of these Philips headphones enhance comfort for extended wear.
Neodymium is the best material for producing a strong magnetic field for greater sensitivity in a voice coil, better bass response and higher overall sound quality.
Sound
Outer Carton
Packaging dimensions
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.