  Flexible rubberised ear hook
    Simple design at its best: these Nike Sport Flow headphones are ideal for those who appreciate a clean, minimalist yet functional design. Convenient storage pouch and cable manager included.

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Flexible rubberised ear hook

      Extra convenience makes you move further

      Carrying pouch protects your headphones when not in use

      Look after your headphones and stop the cable getting tangled by storing them in this handy soft pouch.

      Nike cable manager brings you easy cable management

      A simple cable management system that allows you to adjust the cable length easily and stores excess cable

      Stays comfortably in your ear when you are on the move

      Whether you are out running, cycling or taking part in any active pastime, this headphone will stay comfortably in your ear.

      Lightweight design improves comfort for prolonged use.

      The durable, lightweight quality materials of these Philips headphones enhance comfort for extended wear.

      Comfort is enhanced for long-term use

      This headphone is designed around the shape of your ear for extra comfort and more enjoyment during longer periods of listening.

      A special soft-touch rubber material covers the ear hook.

      The special soft-touch rubber that covers the ear hook is both comfortable and secure.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Magnet type
        Neodymium
        Frequency response
        9–21,000  Hz
        Sensitivity
        102  dB
        Maximum power input
        50  mW
        Impedance
        16  ohm

      • Outer Carton

        EAN
        87 12581 44717 5
        Length
        33  cm
        Number of consumer packages
        12
        Width
        29,2  cm
        Gross weight
        1,887  kg
        Height
        17,6  cm
        Net weight
        0,252  kg
        Tare weight
        1,635  kg

      • Packaging dimensions

        Height
        14,5  cm
        Packaging type
        Soother
        Type of shelf placement
        Soother
        Width
        14,5  cm
        Depth
        3,5  cm
        Number of products included
        1
        EAN
        87 12581 44718 2
        Gross weight
        0,111  kg
        Net weight
        0,021  kg
        Tare weight
        0,09  kg

      • Product dimensions

        Height
        14,5  cm
        Width
        14,5  cm
        Depth
        3,5  cm
        Weight
        0,021  kg

      What's in the box?

      Packaging photograph

      Other items in the box

      • White headphone cap
      • shj026 pouch

