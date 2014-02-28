Discontinued
SHE3555BK/00
Big beats, pumping bass
Ultra small, big bass Philips Beamers in-ear headphones feature oval tube inserts for comfort.
8.6mm drivers/closed-back
In-ear
An oval sound tube insert provides ergonomic comfort to fit the true shape of the ear.
Built-in microphones let you easily switch from music listening to taking phone calls, so you will always stay connected.
Philips Vibes in-ear headphones house efficient drivers inside a compact design. They fit perfectly while pumping out clear sound and booming bass.