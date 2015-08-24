ProductsSupport

Sign up for exclusive offers

All series

  • Single product shot
  • Product detail photograph
  • Product detail photograph
  • Packaging photograph
  • Single product shot
  • Product detail photograph
  • Product detail photograph
  • Packaging photograph

Discontinued

Headphones

SHE3200GN/00

Available in

Black
Black
Black
Black
Blue
Blue
Blue
Blue
Green
Green
Green
Green
Pink
Pink
Pink
Pink
Purple
Purple
Purple
Purple
White
White
White
White

Rich bass, clear sound

Designed for optimal fit and comfort, the SHE3200 earphones feature 14.2 mm drivers and bass vents for rich bass and clear sound. Available in a choice of 6 vibrant colours to match your Apple watch.

See all benefits

Designed to comfortably fit the shape of your ear

Rich bass, clear sound

  • 14.2 mm drivers/open-back

  • Ear bud

14.2 mm speaker drivers for rich bass and clear sound

14.2 mm speaker drivers for rich bass and clear sound

Quality 14.2 mm speaker drivers with neodymium magnet delivers rich bass and clear sound.

Designed to comfortably fit the shape of your ear

The design is based on ear geometry for comfortable wear and a snug fit for everyone.

Flexi-Grip design for durability

Flexi-Grip design for durability

A soft, flexible part that connects the housing and the cable protects the cable connection from damage, even if bended heavily.

Technical specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.