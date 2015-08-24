Discontinued
SHE3200GN/00
Rich bass, clear sound
Designed for optimal fit and comfort, the SHE3200 earphones feature 14.2 mm drivers and bass vents for rich bass and clear sound. Available in a choice of 6 vibrant colours to match your Apple watch.
14.2 mm drivers/open-back
Ear bud
Quality 14.2 mm speaker drivers with neodymium magnet delivers rich bass and clear sound.
The design is based on ear geometry for comfortable wear and a snug fit for everyone.
A soft, flexible part that connects the housing and the cable protects the cable connection from damage, even if bended heavily.