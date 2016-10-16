Search terms

    Wireless TV headphones

    SHD8850/12

    High-res home cinema sound

    Philips SHD8850 wireless headphones immerse you in your own world of cinematic sound, with total freedom. Digital wireless connectivity provides interference-free, crystal-clear sound, for the ultimate in personal home entertainment.

    Wireless TV headphones

    Superior cinematic sound for your home

    • 40-mm drivers/open-back
    • Over-ear
    • Breathable ear cushions
    Move freely with 30 m wireless range

    Move freely with 30 m wireless range

    The 30 m transmission range provides mobility and freedom to enjoy your music all around your home.

    Hammock auto-adjusts for optimal fit

    Hammock auto-adjusts for optimal fit

    The self-adjusting lightweight hammock gives you the best fit for your head shape, while offering optimal comfort.

    Superior cinematic sound from 40 mm drivers

    Superior cinematic sound from 40 mm drivers

    Philips SHD8850 40 mm drivers are acoustically tuned to deliver superior cinematic sound.

    Easy-to-use charging dock

    Easy-to-use charging dock

    Place the headphones in the charging dock for easy charging.

    High-res audio via wired connection

    High-res audio via wired connection

    High-resolution audio offers the best in sound performance, reproducing the quality of original studio master recordings more faithfully than 16 bit/44.1 kHz CD formats. Using the audio cable provided, Philips SHD8850 wireless headphones support high-resolution audio, delivering uncompromising audio quality from your preferred devices — so you can get more out of your home entertainment.

    Breathable velour ear cushions for extensive comfort

    Breathable velour ear cushions for extensive comfort

    Breathable velour ear cushions dissipate pressure and heat, ensuring extensive comfort for long wearing sessions.

    20-hour runtime for long listening sessions

    With a 20-hour runtime, you can indulge in marathon viewing sessions without worrying about losing power.

    Automatic on/off power

    Philips SHD8850 headphones turn on automatically when you put them on your head. And when you've finished watching, they will automatically power off, to ensure power doesn't go to waste.

    Optical and analogue input fits all televisions

    Equipped with an optical and analogue input, Philips SHD8850 headphones are compatible.

    Technical Specifications

    • Sound

      Frequency range
      8–40,000 Hz (when wired); 8-22,500 (wireless mode)
      Speaker diameter
      40 mm
      Impedance
      32 Ohm
      Maximum power input
      50 mW (when wired)
      Sensitivity
      98 dB
      Signal/noise ratio
      >75  dB
      Distortion (THD)
      < 0.5% @1k Hz
      Driver type
      Dynamic
      Hi-Res Audio
      Yes

    • Connectivity

      Wireless
      Yes
      Detachable cable
      Yes
      Maximum range
      Up to 30  m
      Channel selection
      Automatic
      Headphone socket
      3.5  mm

    • Outer Carton

      Length
      39.5  cm
      Number of consumer packages
      3
      Width
      26  cm
      Gross weight
      3.578  kg
      Height
      32.5  cm
      GTIN
      1 69 51613 99240 8
      Net weight
      1.848  kg
      Tare weight
      1.73  kg

    • Convenience

      Automatic power off
      Yes

    • Power

      Rechargeable
      Yes
      Number of batteries
      2 x AAA 1.2 V
      Music play time
      20  hour(s)
      Charging time
      6  hour(s)
      Battery capacity (Headphones)
      900  mAh
      Battery type (Headphones)
      NiMH rechargeable batteries

    • Packaging dimensions

      Height
      28.5  cm
      Packaging type
      Box
      Type of shelf placement
      Hanging
      Width
      24  cm
      Depth
      12.5  cm
      Number of products included
      1
      EAN
      69 51613 99240 1
      Gross weight
      0.998  kg
      Net weight
      0.616  kg
      Tare weight
      0.382  kg

    • Accessories

      Others
      3.5 mm optical cable
      Audio cable
      3.5 mm cable
      Docking station (transmitter)
      Yes
      Included adapters
      AC/DC adapter

    • Design

      Colour
      Black
      Wearing style
      Headband
      Ear coupling material
      Fabric
      Ear fitting
      Over-ear
      Earcup type
      Closed-back

    • Dimensions

      Product dimensions (WxDxH)
      17.6 x 9.5 x 21.9 cm
      Docking station weight
      0.19  kg
      Docking station dimensions
      17.4 x 14.2 x 7.4 cm (W x D x H)
      Headphones weight
      0.367  kg

    • Battery life of play time is approximate and may vary depending on application condition.
