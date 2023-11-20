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All series
Wireless Hi-Fi Headphone
Discontinued
Support
SHD8600UG/10
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For iOS and Android
Philips Headphones App allows you to take full advantage of your headphones' potential. You can access all the features that will give you the best audio experience from your mobile device.
Localised commercial leaflet
User manual
All (4)
Can I use 2 Philips headsets with one base station?
At which frequency does the my Philips headphones operate?
How to improve the battery life of my Philips headset?
How to clean my Philips headphones?
Interference while using my Philips wireless headphones
I experience music interruption within the specifies 30m range
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