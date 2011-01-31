Discontinued
SHD8600UG/10
Clear wireless music
SHD8600UG/10 headphones to freely enjoy TV and music around your home. Digital transmission delivers flawless reception and good sound reproduction. The pivoting ear shells and self-adjusting inner headband offer extra fit and comfort.
Over-ear
Black
The 2.4 GHz digital transmission prevents compression and data loss between the transmitter and the headphones. The digital signals are converted to analogue signals at the end of the transmission process. The end-result is superb sound quality, with smooth acoustics and minimal data loss.
Acoustically tuned speakers produce pure, balanced sound with superb clarity and precision in both the high tones and deep bass levels.
The inner headband of these Philips headphones makes it easy to obtain a perfect fit for your head. The mechanism adjusts automatically for comfort.