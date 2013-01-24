Home
Wireless hi-fi headphones

SHC8525/00
  • Superb wireless music Superb wireless music Superb wireless music
    Wireless hi-fi headphones

    SHC8525/00

    Superb wireless music

    Freedom to enjoy music around your home. With Hi-Fi sound reproduction, this stereo headphone is the ultimate in personal convenience.

    Wireless hi-fi headphones

    Superb wireless music

    Superb wireless music

    Wireless hi-fi headphones

    Superb wireless music

      Superb wireless music

      • Charging dock
      • FM transmission

      3-way adjustment for a better fit and bass performance

      Enjoy a comfortable fit and experience better bass performance thanks to the three-way adjustable ear shells that fit naturally around your ears.

      Pre-formed ear cushions ensure a comfortable fit

      The ergonomic three-dimensional ear cushion shape evenly distributes the load for a better and more comfortable fit.

      The whole ear is covered to optimise sound quality

      The full-size ear shells of these Philips headphones not only cover your whole ear for better sound quality, but also provide space for a larger, higher-performance driver.

      40 mm speaker driver delivers sound without distortion

      The 40 mm speaker driver is made of a composite Mylar material for a highly sensitive yet powerful element that delivers sound without audible distortion.

      FM Wireless transmission for freedom of movement

      With high-frequency FM wireless transmission, which can even pass through walls, you can even listen to your music when you're in another room.

      Choose from 3 channels to minimise interference

      With a choice of three transmission channels, your listening pleasure is assured because you can easily switch to the one with the best reception.

      Energising docking station stores and recharges receiver

      The docking station is the most convenient way to store your receiver when not in use. At the same time, it will recharge your receiver unit and have it ready for use at any moment.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Acoustic system
        closed
        Frequency response
        9–21,000  Hz
        Magnet type
        Neodymium
        Sensitivity
        100  dB
        Speaker diameter
        40  mm
        Signal/noise ratio
        70  dB

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Pilot tone frequency
        19
        Effective range
        100  m
        Carrier frequency range
        863.0 - 865.0  MHz
        Channel separation
        >30  dB
        Modulation
        FM
        Number of channels
        3

      • Convenience

        Automatic power off
        yes
        Battery charging indicator
        yes
        Operating time
        +/- 15 hours
        Low battery indicator
        yes
        Double PLL
        yes

      • Power

        Power supply headphone
        2 x 1.5 V NiMH R03/AAA
        Power supply transmitter
        AC/DC adapter 12 V/200 mA

      • Outer Carton

        EAN
        87 10895 95786 1
        Number of consumer packages
        3
        Gross weight
        4.78  kg
        Height
        25.15  cm
        Length
        40.05  cm
        Net weight
        3.09  kg
        Tare weight
        1.69  kg
        Width
        35  cm

      • Packaging dimensions

        EAN
        87 10895 95783 0
        Number of products included
        1
        Packaging type
        Carton
        Depth
        12.4  cm
        Gross weight
        1.35  kg
        Height
        30.5  cm
        Net weight
        1.03  kg
        Tare weight
        0.32  kg
        Width
        23.1  cm

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • SHC AC-DC adapter
      • SHC 3.5-6.3 adapter
      • Batteries
      • Charging cable
      • Jack-cinch
      • Transmitter

