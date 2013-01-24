Home
    Wireless Hi-Fi Headphone

SHC5200/10

    No more hassles with cables; you can feel free to move around at home while enjoying your music. Rechargeable with a lightweight design, these Philips SHC5200/10 headphones are comfortable for extended use.

      Wireless freedom

      Fully rechargeable wireless headphones

      • 32 mm drivers/closed-back
      • Over-ear

      32 mm speaker driver delivers high-performance sound

      The 32 mm speaker driver is a compact yet powerful element for delivering non-distorted sound with any given input power.

      Self-adjusting inner headband

      Typically, headphones worn outdoors are adjustable by sliding an extendable headband into position. This can be inconvenient as it usually has to be done every time you use them. But now you can get your music fix faster and easier thanks to the flexible, self-adjusting inner headband on these headphones, which automatically adjusts to your head's shape and size.

      Lightweight design improves comfort for prolonged use.

      The durable, lightweight quality materials of these Philips headphones enhance comfort for extended wear.

      FM Wireless transmission for freedom of movement

      With high-frequency FM wireless transmission, which can even pass through walls, you can even listen to your music when you're in another room.

      Fully rechargeable

      The headphones are designed to be used with rechargeable batteries. No worries about cost for repeated use.

      Choose from 2 channels to minimise interference

      With a choice of two transmission channels your listening pleasure is protected because you can easily switch to the one with the best reception.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Acoustic system
        Closed
        Frequency response
        10–20,000  Hz
        Magnet type
        Neodymium
        Sensitivity
        100 dB
        Speaker diameter
        32 mm
        Impedance
        24  ohm

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Channel separation
        > 30 dB
        Pilot tone frequency
        19  kHz
        Effective range
        100 m
        Carrier frequency range
        863.0 - 865.0 MHz
        Modulation
        FM
        Number of channels
        2

      • Convenience

        Battery charging indication
        Yes
        Double PLL
        Yes
        Operating time
        ~14 hours
        Automatic power off
        Yes

      • Power

        Power supply headphone
        2 x 1.5 V NiMH R03/AAA
        Power supply transmitter
        AC/DC adapter 8 V/200 mA

      • Packaging dimensions

        EAN
        69 23410 73294 8
        Depth
        10  cm
        Gross weight
        0.754  kg
        Height
        32  cm
        Net weight
        0.42  kg
        Number of products included
        1
        Packaging type
        Display
        Tare weight
        0.334  kg
        Type of shelf placement
        Both
        Width
        24  cm

      • Accessories

        Audio cable
        Yes
        Included accessories
        Power Adapter

      • Outer Carton

        Gross weight
        2.87  kg
        GTIN
        1 69 23410 73294 5
        Height
        32.5  cm
        Length
        32.5  cm
        Net weight
        1.26  kg
        Number of consumer packages
        3
        Tare weight
        1.61  kg
        Width
        26  cm

      • Product dimensions

        Depth
        8.5  cm
        Height
        22  cm
        Weight
        0.178  kg
        Width
        19.5  cm

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • Batteries
      • Power adapter

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.