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Discontinued

Wireless Hi-Fi Headphone

SHC5200/10

Wireless freedom
No more hassles with cables; you can feel free to move around at home while enjoying your music. Rechargeable with a lightweight design, these Philips SHC5200/10 headphones are comfortable for extended use.
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Fully rechargeable wireless headphones

Wireless freedom

  • FM transmission

  • Comfort fit

  • Up to 14 hours of play time

32 mm speaker driver delivers high-performance sound

The 32 mm speaker driver is a compact yet powerful element for delivering non-distorted sound with any given input power.

Self-adjusting inner headband

Typically, headphones worn outdoors are adjustable by sliding an extendable headband into position. This can be inconvenient as it usually has to be done every time you use them. But now you can get your music fix faster and easier thanks to the flexible, self-adjusting inner headband on these headphones, which automatically adjusts to your head's shape and size.

Lightweight design improves comfort for prolonged use.

The durable, lightweight quality materials of these Philips headphones enhance comfort for extended wear.

Technical specifications

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