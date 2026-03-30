Discontinued
SHC5200/10
FM transmission
Comfort fit
Up to 14 hours of play time
The 32 mm speaker driver is a compact yet powerful element for delivering non-distorted sound with any given input power.
Typically, headphones worn outdoors are adjustable by sliding an extendable headband into position. This can be inconvenient as it usually has to be done every time you use them. But now you can get your music fix faster and easier thanks to the flexible, self-adjusting inner headband on these headphones, which automatically adjusts to your head's shape and size.
The durable, lightweight quality materials of these Philips headphones enhance comfort for extended wear.