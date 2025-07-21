SHC5200M2/12
Crystal-clear TV sound, just for you
Unwind in comfort with the wireless over-ear headphones that are dedicated to bringing you great TV sound. You get a steady digital connection to your TV and up to 30 hours play time. Perfect for watching without disturbing anyone else.See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
These wireless TV headphones are so easy to set up, you can be ready to watch before the popcorn's popped! Simply connect the base unit to your TV using the included 3.5 mm cable. The headphones come pre-paired with the base unit, and you can control the volume via buttons on the ear cup.
These TV headphones use a digital 2.4 G connection to receive signals from the base unit, so you won't be interrupted by interference if others are using smart devices or radios nearby. You can even go into the kitchen to make a snack—the 30 m range ensures that you'll still hear what's happening.
Large 32 mm drivers deliver crisp sound that lets you hear speech and sound effects clearly, while soundtracks are rich and full. Settling in for a film or binge-watching a series? The dual-layer headband features an inner band that adjusts to fit your head perfectly, and the lightweight ear cups are soft and comfy.
Fully charged, these TV headphones will give you up to 30 hours of play time, and a quick 15 minute charge gets you 4 extra hours. Recharging the headphones fully takes 3 hours via USB-C, and the battery is easy to replace when it reaches the end of its life.
The drivers in these TV headphones are tuned to the Philips sound signature, which brings you warm, natural sound with deep bass and clear high frequencies. From films to series, you'll enjoy clear spoken dialogue and detailed sound effects, while the rich bass adds to the excitement of action sequences.
Sound
Connectivity
Outer Carton
Convenience
Power
Packaging dimensions
Product dimensions
Accessories
Design
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.