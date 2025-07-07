Search terms

    Unwind in comfort with the wireless over-ear headphones that are dedicated to bringing you great TV sound. You get a steady digital connection to your TV and up to 25 hours play time. Perfect for watching without disturbing anyone else.

    Easy to set up. Easy to use

    These wireless TV headphones are so easy to set up, you can be ready to watch before the popcorn's popped! Simply connect the base unit to your TV using the included 3.5 mm cable. The headphones come pre-paired with the base unit, and you can control the volume via buttons on the ear cup.

    No missed moments. Stable digital connection to base unit

    These TV headphones use a digital 2.4 G connection to receive signals from the base unit, so you won't be interrupted by interference if others are using smart devices or radios nearby. You can even go into the kitchen to make a snack—the 30 m range ensures that you'll still hear what's happening.

    Great sound and comfy fit for long viewing sessions

    Large 32 mm drivers deliver crisp sound that lets you hear speech and sound effects clearly, while soundtracks are rich and full. Settling in for a film or binge-watching a series? The dual-layer headband features an inner band that adjusts to fit your head perfectly, and the lightweight ear cups are soft and comfy.

    25 hours of play time. Replaceable, rechargeable battery

    Fully charged, these TV headphones will give you up to 25 hours of play time, and a quick 15 minute charge gets you 4 extra hours. Recharging the headphones fully takes 3 hours via USB-C, and the battery is easy to replace when it reaches the end of its life.

    Warm, natural sound. Philips sound signature

    The drivers in these TV headphones are tuned to the Philips sound signature, which brings you warm, natural sound with deep bass and clear high frequencies. From films to series, you'll enjoy clear spoken dialogue and detailed sound effects, while the rich bass adds to the excitement of action sequences.

    Technical Specifications

    • Sound

      Acoustic system
      Closed
      Frequency range
      10 - 21,000 Hz
      Speaker diameter
      32 mm
      Impedance
      24 Ohm
      Maximum power input
      10 mW
      Sensitivity
      96 dB (1 kHz, 179 mV)
      Driver type
      Dynamic

    • Connectivity

      Cable Connection
      3.5 mm stereo plug
      Finishing of connector
      chrome-plated
      Maximum range
      Up to 30  m
      Wireless connection
      2.4 G

    • Outer Carton

      Length
      32.50  cm
      Number of consumer packages
      3
      Width
      26.00  cm
      Gross weight
      2.24  kg
      Height
      32.50  cm
      GTIN
      1 48 95229 16968 2
      Net weight
      0.98  kg
      Tare weight
      1.26  kg

    • Convenience

      Automatic power off
      Yes
      Volume control
      Rotary
      Type of controls
      Button

    • Power

      Rechargeable
      Yes
      Number of batteries
      1 pcs
      Music play time
      30  hour(s)
      Charging time
      3  hour(s)
      Fast charging time
      15 mins for 4 hrs
      Battery weight (Total)
      15.4  g
      Battery capacity (Headphones)
      600  mAh
      Battery type (Headphones)
      Lithium Polymer

    • Packaging dimensions

      Height
      30.5  cm
      Packaging type
      Carton
      Type of shelf placement
      Hanging
      Width
      24  cm
      Depth
      9  cm
      Number of products included
      1
      EAN
      48 95229 16968 5
      Gross weight
      0.600  kg
      Net weight
      0.326  kg
      Tare weight
      0.274  kg

    • Product dimensions

      Height
      22.00  cm
      Width
      19.00  cm
      Depth
      8.50  cm
      Weight
      0.153  kg

    • Accessories

      Others
      1 pc replaceable battery
      Quick Start Guide
      Yes
      Docking station (transmitter)
      Yes
      Included adapters
      AC/DC adapter

    • Design

      Colour
      Black
      Wearing style
      Headband
      Ear coupling material
      Fabric
      Ear fitting
      Over-ear
      Earcup type
      Closed-back

    Get support for this product

    Find product tips, FAQs, user manuals, and safety and compliance information.

