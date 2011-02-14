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Discontinued

Wireless Headphone

SHC2000/10

Wireless enjoyment with infrared transmission

With Philips wireless TV headphones, you can watch your favourite programs via a consistent transmission. Enjoy long lasting comfort by the self-adjusting inner headband design.

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Rechargeble

Wireless enjoyment with infrared transmission

  • Over-ear

  • Black

IR wireless transmission provides freedom of movement

IR wireless transmission allows you to be free from the hassles of cables.

High-frequency RF ensures clear and sharp reception

Using very high frequency modulation(RF) for the transmission link ensures sharp clear reception.

Lightweight design improves comfort for prolonged use.

The durable, lightweight quality materials of these Philips headphones enhance comfort for extended wearing.

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