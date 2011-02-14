Discontinued
SHC2000/10
Wireless enjoyment with infrared transmission
With Philips wireless TV headphones, you can watch your favourite programs via a consistent transmission. Enjoy long lasting comfort by the self-adjusting inner headband design.
Over-ear
Black
IR wireless transmission allows you to be free from the hassles of cables.
Using very high frequency modulation(RF) for the transmission link ensures sharp clear reception.
The durable, lightweight quality materials of these Philips headphones enhance comfort for extended wearing.