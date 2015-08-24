Search terms

    Tune in to a universe of music with the Philips SHB9850NC headphones. Boasting up to 99% noise cancellation, they are your ultimate travel companion. Enjoy music easily with smart touch control and one-tap NFC pairing with Bluetooth devices.

    High-resolution audio reproduces music in its purest form

    High-resolution audio reproduces music in its purest form

    High-Resolution Audio offers the best in audio performance, reproducing original studio master recordings more faithfully than 16-bit/44.1-kHz CD formats. This uncompromising quality makes High-Resolution Audio the best sound companion for the music lover. These headphones meet the stringent standards required for the Hi-Res Audio stamp of quality.

    40 mm neodymium speaker drivers deliver precision sound

    40 mm neodymium speaker drivers deliver precision sound

    Finely tuned 40 mm neodymium drivers combined with a closed-back acoustic system design and over-ear sealing provide an excellent and impressive precision sound.

    Compact multi-way folding for easy carrying and storage

    Compact multi-way folding for easy carrying and storage

    A compact multi-way foldable construction is ideal for an on-the-go companion.

    Multi-point plays music and calls on two devices at once

    Multi-point plays music and calls on two devices at once

    Multi-point allows you to connect your Philips Bluetooth headphones with two Bluetooth-enabled devices simultaneously. Simply pair up the two devices to enjoy movies and music while effortlessly taking calls in between.

    Simple NFC one-tap pairing

    Simple NFC one-tap pairing

    Simple NFC pairing lets you connect your Bluetooth® headphones with any Bluetooth-enabled device – with just a single touch.

    Responsive and user-friendly smart touch controls

    Responsive and user-friendly smart touch controls

    Smart touch controls on the right earshell allow control of your music and calls with a tap or a swipe. Tap to play or pause music and to answer calls; swipe sideways to change tracks; and swipe up or down to adjust the volume. It's time to forget about hunting for buttons.

    ActiveShield Pro™ noise-cancelling reduces noise by up to 99%

    ActiveShield Pro™ noise-cancelling reduces noise by up to 99%

    ActiveShield Pro™ hybrid active noise-cancelling technology features four microphones. Two feed-backward microphones are used for cancelling low frequencies while feed-forward microphones extend the bandwidth of noise cancellation into mid and high frequencies. This combination ensures cancellation over a wide frequency range and a greater degree of optimisation in any environment.

    High-quality Bluetooth 4.0

    High-quality Bluetooth 4.0

    Enjoy high quality wireless sound with Bluetooth 4.0.

    Ergonomic cushions for long wearing comfort and a tight seal

    Ergonomic cushions for long wearing comfort and a tight seal

    Rechargeable battery offers up to 16 hours of wireless music

    Enjoy 16 hours of continuous music playback even with Bluetooth and active noise-cancelling on, 28 hours when only Bluetooth is on and 33 hours when only ANC is on.

    Activate Siri and Google Now with a press-on earcan button

    Compatible with Siri and Google Now, the latest Philips Bluetooth headphones make using your virtual assistant even easier. All you need is a press on the earcan button to activate Siri on iPhone or Google Now on Android devices.

    Extra audio cable means music can continue without power

    Unlike most noise-cancelling headphones, these work with or without a battery to consistently deliver excellent audio in any environment. If the battery runs out, simply plug in the audio cable and continue enjoying your favourite music.

    Technical Specifications

    • Sound

      Acoustic system
      Closed
      Frequency range
      8 - 40,000 Hz*
      Speaker diameter
      40 mm
      Diaphragm
      PET
      Impedance
      16 Ohm
      Magnet type
      Neodymium
      Maximum power input
      40 mW
      Sensitivity
      109 dB

    • Connectivity

      Audio Connections
      3.5 mm Line in
      Cable length
      1.2mm
      Connector
      3.5 mm stereo
      Bluetooth version
      4.0
      Cable Connection
      single sided
      Bluetooth profiles
      • A2DP
      • AVRCP
      • HFP
      • HSP
      Finishing of connector
      Gold-plated
      Maximum range
      Up to 10  m

    • Outer Carton

      Length
      20.6  cm
      Number of consumer packages
      3
      Length
      8.1  inch
      Width
      17.8  cm
      Gross weight
      1.345  kg
      Height
      23.7  cm
      GTIN
      1 69 25970 70433 2
      Width
      7.0  inch
      Height
      9.3  inch
      Net weight
      0.825  kg
      Gross weight
      2.965  lb
      Net weight
      1.819  lb
      Tare weight
      0.52  kg
      Tare weight
      1.146  lb

    • Convenience

      Call Management
      • Answer/End Call
      • Reject Call
      • Microphone mute
      • Call on Hold
      • Switch between call and music
      • Reject a second incoming call
      • Switch between 2 calls
      Volume control
      Yes

    • Power

      Rechargeable
      Yes
      Battery Type
      LI-Polymer
      Music play time
      16*  hour(s)
      Standby time
      45* hr
      Talk time
      15* hr

    • Packaging dimensions

      Height
      21.5  cm
      Packaging type
      Carton
      Type of shelf placement
      Both
      Width
      19.5  cm
      Depth
      5.5  cm
      Height
      8.5  inch
      Number of products included
      1
      EAN
      69 25970 70433 5
      Width
      7.7  inch
      Gross weight
      0.396  kg
      Depth
      2.2  inch
      Net weight
      0.275  kg
      Gross weight
      0.873  lb
      Net weight
      0.606  lb
      Tare weight
      0.121  kg
      Tare weight
      0.267  lb

    • Product dimensions

      Height
      19.3  cm
      Width
      15.6  cm
      Depth
      4.65  cm
      Width
      6.1  inch
      Height
      7.6  inch
      Depth
      1.8  inch
      Weight
      0.23  kg
      Weight
      0.507  lb

    • Accessories

      Quick start guide
      Included
      USB cable
      Included for charging
      Audio cable
      Extra 1.2-m audio cable
      Aeroplane adapter
      Included

