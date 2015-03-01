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Discontinued

Wireless Bluetooth® headphones

SHB7250/00

High resolution sound

The Philips SHB7250 with Bluetooth connectivity eliminates cables but not sound quality, delivering deep bass and pristine clarity. Easily switch from music to calls and enjoy comfort on the go, thanks to soft-cushioned earshells.

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with digital bass boost

High resolution sound

  • 40mm drivers/closed-back

  • Over-ear

  • Soft ear cushions

High Resolution audio reproduces music in its purest form

High Resolution audio reproduces music in its purest form

High Resolution Audio offers the best in audio performance, reproducing original studio master recordings more faithfully than 16bit/44.1kHz CD formats. This uncompromising quality makes High Resolution Audio the best sound companion for the music lover. These headphones meet the stringent standards required for the Hi-Res Audio stamp of quality.

One-tap NFC connection for easy pairing

One-tap NFC connection for easy pairing

Auto wake-up device with a simple NFC one-tap pairing lets you connect your Bluetooth headphones with any Bluetooth-enabled device – with just a single touch.

Closed-back design for optimized sound isolation

Closed-back design for optimized sound isolation

The closed-back design isolates your music from any external sounds, allowing you to enjoy all the fine details and rich bass of the original recording.

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Disclaimers

  1. Actual results may vary

  2. When using the headphone cable supplied