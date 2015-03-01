Discontinued
SHB7250/00
High resolution sound
The Philips SHB7250 with Bluetooth connectivity eliminates cables but not sound quality, delivering deep bass and pristine clarity. Easily switch from music to calls and enjoy comfort on the go, thanks to soft-cushioned earshells.
40mm drivers/closed-back
Over-ear
Soft ear cushions
High Resolution Audio offers the best in audio performance, reproducing original studio master recordings more faithfully than 16bit/44.1kHz CD formats. This uncompromising quality makes High Resolution Audio the best sound companion for the music lover. These headphones meet the stringent standards required for the Hi-Res Audio stamp of quality.
Auto wake-up device with a simple NFC one-tap pairing lets you connect your Bluetooth headphones with any Bluetooth-enabled device – with just a single touch.
The closed-back design isolates your music from any external sounds, allowing you to enjoy all the fine details and rich bass of the original recording.
Actual results may vary
When using the headphone cable supplied