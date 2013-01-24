Home
Bluetooth NFC in-ear headphones

SHB5800BK/00
  • WIRELESS in-ear, NFC easy pairing WIRELESS in-ear, NFC easy pairing WIRELESS in-ear, NFC easy pairing
    SHB5800 in-ear Bluetooth headphones feature finely engineered drivers for solid bass and balanced sound, comfortable ear tips, one-touch NFC for easy pairing and durable IPX2 sweat and moisture proofing, ideal for music and calls on the go. See all benefits

      WIRELESS in-ear, NFC easy pairing

      Solid bass

      • 6 mm drivers/closed-back
      • In-ear

      3 interchangeable rubber a better fit

      "With a choice of 3 interchangeable ear caps from size small to large, these headphones will always fit your ear perfectly."

      Wireless Bluetooth music and call controls

      When it comes to endless music listening pleasure and hassle-free switching between music and calls, nothing beats Bluetooth! To enjoy your favourite tunes, pair your Philips headset with your Bluetooth-enabled smartphone or tablet, and then all it takes is a tap on each ear shell's intuitive control to change the volume or pause a song while you handle incoming and outgoing calls.

      Finely tuned drivers for bassy and balanced sound

      Finely tuned ear-bud drivers deliver the best in sound enjoyment.

      One-touch NFC connection for easy pairing

      NFC easy pairing lets you pair with your in-ear Bluetooth and Bluetooth-enabled device with just one touch.

      Perfect in-ear seal blocks out external noise

      Super-small speaker drivers inside these earphones fit comfortably inside the ear, yet their exceptionally snug fit seals out outside noise for an intense, high-quality listening experience.

      Sweat- and moisture-proof materials ideal for sport

      IPX2 sweat- and moisture-proof materials make them ideal for outdoor use and casual sports.

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessories

        Quick start guide
        Included
        USB cable
        Included for charging

      • Design

        Colour
        Black

      • Connectivity

        Bluetooth profiles
        • A2DP
        • AVRCP
        • HFP
        • HSP
        Maximum range
        Up to 10  m
        Bluetooth version
        3.0 + EDR

      • Convenience

        Call Management
        • Answer/End Call
        • Reject Call
        • Last number redial
        • Call on Hold
        • Switch between call and music
        Volume control
        Yes

      • Power

        Battery Type
        LI-Polymer
        Music play time
        5.5  hr
        Standby time
        150 hr
        Talk time
        6 hr

      • Sound

        Frequency range
        8-22,000 Hz
        Impedance
        16 ohm
        Magnet type
        Neodymium
        Maximum power input
        25 mW
        Speaker diameter
        6 mm
        Sensitivity
        105  dB
        Acoustic system
        Closed
        Diaphragm
        PET
        Type
        Dynamic
        Sound Enhancement
        • Echo Control
        • Noise Reduction
        Voice coil
        Copper

      • Packaging dimensions

        EAN
        69 23410 73262 7
        Depth
        9.5  cm
        Gross weight
        0.101  kg
        Height
        17.5  cm
        Net weight
        0.044  kg
        Number of products included
        1
        Packaging type
        Carton
        Tare weight
        0.057  kg
        Type of shelf placement
        Both
        Width
        4  cm

      • Outer Carton

        GTIN
        1 69 23410 73262 4
        Number of consumer packages
        6
        Gross weight
        0.752  kg
        Height
        18.5  cm
        Length
        21.5  cm
        Net weight
        0.264  kg
        Tare weight
        0.488  kg
        Width
        14  cm

      • Product dimensions

        Depth
        3.5  cm
        Height
        8  cm
        Weight
        0.015  kg
        Width
        3.5  cm

