      Crystal clear talk with 2 Mic Noise Cancellation

      • In-ear
      • Black

      Bluetooth HSP/HFP compliant - Universal

      Bluetooth is a cable replacement technology. Bluetooth is a global standard, so Bluetooth devices of different manufacturers can interoperate using shared Bluetooth profiles. HSP (Handset Profile) and HFP (Hands-free Profile) are the profiles required for typical Bluetooth headset operations. If your mobile phone is compliant to HSP or HFP (like virtually any Bluetooth-enabled phone) this headset will work with it. The Bluetooth word mark and logos are owned by the Bluetooth SIG, Inc. and any use of such marks by Koninklijke Philips Electronics N.V. is under licence.

      Wireless call management

      Manage your call without using your mobile phone. This includes call acceptance, rejection, voice dial and redial. Voice dial and redial have to be supported by your mobile phone.

      Bluetooth® Stereo (A2DP compliant)

      This Philips device fully supports Bluetooth Stereo (A2DP). A2DP (Advanced Audio Distribution Profile) compliance enables this headset to receive stereo music from any Bluetooth device that is A2DP compliant. Therefore you can use this headset with any compatible mobile phone, PC, Bluetooth adapter, MP3 player etc. that supports A2DP.

      Clear, echo free calls

      Enjoy clear, echo free calls with the headset's highly sensitive microphone and smart acoustic design.

      Ergonomic earhook

      The ergonomic earhook's size can be adapted in various steps to fit your ears, which will not only increase comfort but also ensure a safe fixture. Additionally, the earhook can be adapted to accommodate both left and right ear wearing styles.

      Bluetooth-enabled wireless hands-free talking

      Using your mobile phone without a headset can be inconvenient and unsafe. In many locations it is also illegal while driving. Wired hands-free kits add the hassle of a cable. A Bluetooth headset replaces the cable with a short range wireless Bluetooth connection, so your hands are free and your freedom to move is not hampered by a cable. Because the energy transmitted close to your head is much lower than that radiated from your mobile phone, Bluetooth also reduces the potential risks associated with mobile phone radiation.

      Technical Specifications

      • Connectivity

        Bluetooth profiles
        • hands-free
        • headset
        Bluetooth version
        4.0
        Maximum range
        up to 33 feet/10

      • Convenience

        Volume control
        yes
        Call management
        • Answer / End call
        • Call transfer
        • Last number redial
        • Microphone mute
        • Reject call
        • Switch between call and music
        • Voice command
        • Voice dial
        • Voice alert

      • Power

        Battery Type
        Li-polymer
        Rechargeable
        yes
        Power supply headset
        via USB adapter
        Standby time
        up to 220  hour(s)
        Talk time
        up to 6  hour(s)

      • Inner Carton

        EAN
        87 12581 48026 4
        Number of consumer packages
        6
        Gross weight
        0.5722  kg
        Height
        11  cm
        Length
        20.5  cm
        Net weight
        0.21  kg
        Tare weight
        0.3622  kg
        Width
        19.5  cm

      • Outer Carton

        EAN
        87 12581 47992 3
        Number of consumer packages
        36
        Gross weight
        3.992  kg
        Height
        24  cm
        Length
        60  cm
        Net weight
        1.26  kg
        Tare weight
        2.732  kg
        Width
        22  cm

      • Packaging dimensions

        EAN
        87 12581 47991 6
        Number of products included
        1
        Packaging type
        Carton
        Depth
        3.1  cm
        Gross weight
        0.078  kg
        Height
        17.5  cm
        Net weight
        0.035  kg
        Tare weight
        0.043  kg
        Type of shelf placement
        Both
        Width
        9.5  cm

      • Accessories

        Included
        • Earhook (optional)
        • Quick start guide
        • USB charging cable

      • Product dimensions

        Depth
        3.1  cm
        Height
        5.5  cm
        Weight
        0.018  kg
        Width
        1.6  cm

