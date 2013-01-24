Home
Shaver series 9000

Shaving heads

SH90/60
    Within two years your shaver heads cut 9 million hairs on your face. Replace the shaver heads and get back to 100% performance. Compatible with the Series 9000 Shaver. See all benefits

    Within two years your shaver heads cut 9 million hairs on your face. Replace the shaver heads and get back to 100% performance. Compatible with the Series 9000 Shaver. See all benefits

      Reset your shaver to new

      Change heads every 2 years for the best results

      • V-Track Precision Blades PRO
      • Fits S9000 (S9xxx)
      • Fits Star Wars Shaver SW97xx
      • Fits Star Wars Shaver SW67xx
      Replacement heads for Series 9000 Shaver

      SH90 replacement heads are compatible with Series 9000 Shaver (S9xxx), 8000 (S8xxx), Star Wars shaver SW9700 and SW6700.

      Our best shaving system on 1–3-day beards

      Get the perfect close shave. The V-Track Precision PRO Blades gently position each hair in the best cutting position, from 1-day to 3-day beards, including flat-lying hairs and hairs of different lengths. Cuts 30% closer* in fewer strokes, leaving your skin in great condition.

      Replace your shaving heads in just two steps

      The latest Philips shavers have an inbuilt replacement reminder in the form of a shaving unit symbol. This symbol will light up and indicate when to replace the shaving heads.

      Easy to replace heads

      1. Pull off the shaving head holder. 2. Replace the shaving heads with new ones. 3. Reattach the shaving head holder. 4. To reset the shaver, press and hold the on/off button for more than 5 seconds.

      Reset your shaver after replacing shaving heads

      After replacing the shaving heads, you can reset the replacement reminder by pressing the on/off button for more than 7 seconds. Otherwise, the replacement trigger will turn off automatically after 9 successive shaves.

      Reset your shaver to new

      To get back to 100% performance, replace your shaving heads every 2 years.

      Technical Specifications

      • Shaving heads

        Fits product type
        • Shaver series 9000 (S9xxx)
        • Shaver series 8000 (S8xxx)
        Shaving heads per packaging
        3

      • Accessories

        Included in pack
        Retaining ring holder

          • Versus its Philips predecessor

