ProductsSupport

Sign up for exclusive offers

All series

  • Reset your shaver to new
  • Reset your shaver to new
  • Reset your shaver to new
  • Reset your shaver to new
  • Reset your shaver to new
  • Reset your shaver to new
  • Reset your shaver to new
  • Reset your shaver to new
  • Reset your shaver to new
  • Reset your shaver to new

Discontinued

Shaver series 9000Shaving heads

SH90/60

Reset your shaver to new
Within two years your shaver heads cut 9 million hairs on your face. Replace the shaver heads and get back to 100% performance. Compatible with the Series 9000 Shaver.
See all benefits

Change heads every 2 years for the best results

Reset your shaver to new

  • V-Track Precision Blades PRO

  • Fits S9000 (S9xxx)

  • Fits Star Wars Shaver SW97xx

  • Fits Star Wars Shaver SW67xx

Replacement heads for Series 9000 Shaver

Replacement heads for Series 9000 Shaver

SH90 replacement heads are compatible with Series 9000 Shaver (S9xxx), 8000 (S8xxx), Star Wars shaver SW9700 and SW6700.

Our best shaving system on 1–3-day beards

Our best shaving system on 1–3-day beards

Get the perfect close shave. The V-Track Precision PRO Blades gently position each hair in the best cutting position, from 1-day to 3-day beards, including flat-lying hairs and hairs of different lengths. Cuts 30% closer* in fewer strokes, leaving your skin in great condition.

Replace your shaving heads in just two steps

Replace your shaving heads in just two steps

The latest Philips shavers have an inbuilt replacement reminder in the form of a shaving unit symbol. This symbol will light up and indicate when to replace the shaving heads.

Technical specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.
Disclaimers

  1. Versus its Philips predecessor