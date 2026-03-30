Discontinued
SH90/60
V-Track Precision Blades PRO
Fits S9000 (S9xxx)
Fits Star Wars Shaver SW97xx
Fits Star Wars Shaver SW67xx
SH90 replacement heads are compatible with Series 9000 Shaver (S9xxx), 8000 (S8xxx), Star Wars shaver SW9700 and SW6700.
Get the perfect close shave. The V-Track Precision PRO Blades gently position each hair in the best cutting position, from 1-day to 3-day beards, including flat-lying hairs and hairs of different lengths. Cuts 30% closer* in fewer strokes, leaving your skin in great condition.
The latest Philips shavers have an inbuilt replacement reminder in the form of a shaving unit symbol. This symbol will light up and indicate when to replace the shaving heads.
Versus its Philips predecessor