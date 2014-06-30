Search terms

1

Shaving heads

SH90/50
Find support for this product
  • Reset your shaver to new Reset your shaver to new Reset your shaver to new
    -{discount-value}
  • Play Pause
  • Play Pause

    Shaving heads

    SH90/50
    Find support for this product

    Similar products

    See all Replacement heads

      Reset your shaver to new

      Change heads every 2 years for the best results

      • Discontinued
      • Buy SH91 instead
      Replacement heads for Series 9000 Shaver

      Replacement heads for Series 9000 Shaver

      SH90 replacement heads are compatible with Series 9000 Shaver (S9xxx), 8000 (S8xxx), Star Wars shaver SW9700 and SW6700.

      Perfectly guides hairs for a close shave with V-Track blades

      Perfectly guides hairs for a close shave with V-Track blades

      The patented V-Track Precision Blades gently position each hair at the best cutting angle — even hairs that are flat or different lengths. This allows you to cut 30% closer in fewer strokes, leaving your skin in great condition.

      Lifts hairs to cut comfortably close

      Lifts hairs to cut comfortably close

      Shave closer with the dual-blade Super Lift and Cut action. The first blade raises each hair while the second blade comfortably cuts below skin level, for really smooth results.

      Replace your shaving heads in just two steps

      Replace your shaving heads in just two steps

      The latest Philips shavers have an inbuilt replacement reminder in the form of a shaving unit symbol. This symbol will light up and indicate when to replace the shaving heads.

      Easy to replace heads

      Easy to replace heads

      1. Pull off the shaving head holder. 2. Replace the shaving heads with new ones. 3. Reattach the shaving head holder. 4. To reset the shaver, press and hold the on/off button for more than 5 seconds.

      Reset your shaver after replacing shaving heads

      Reset your shaver after replacing shaving heads

      After replacing the shaving heads, you can reset the replacement reminder by pressing the on/off button for more than 7 seconds. Otherwise, the replacement trigger will turn off automatically after 9 successive shaves.

      Reset your shaver to new

      Reset your shaver to new

      To get back to 100% performance, replace your shaving heads every 2 years.

      Technical Specifications

      • Shaving heads

        Shaving heads per packaging
        3

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Awards

          Register

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Exclusive offers, just for you


          Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up to enjoy:​

          Exclusive offers

          Tips and articles on healthy lifestyles- restful sleep, skincare, and more.

          People that are happy to make use of their membership
          * This field is mandatory
          *
          I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!
          What does this mean?
          **Click here to read about voucher terms and conditions

          Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.