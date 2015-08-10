Search terms

    Your all-in-one wireless portable speaker

    Enjoy listening to music from the Philips all-in-one portable speaker. Play your favourite tunes via Bluetooth, USB, MicroSD card and audio-in connectivity. The speaker is compact, comes with a rechargeable battery and is available in a variety of colours. See all benefits

      • Black
      • USB
      3 W RMS total output power

      3 W RMS total output power

      This system has a 3W RMS total output power. RMS refers to Root Mean Square, which is a typical measurement of audio power, or rather, the electrical power transferred from an audio amplifier to a loudspeaker, which is measured in watts. The amount of electrical power delivered to the loudspeaker and its sensitivity determines the sound power that is generated. The higher the wattage, the better the sound power emitted by the speaker.

      Wireless music streaming via Bluetooth

      Wireless music streaming via Bluetooth

      Bluetooth is a short range wireless communication technology that is both robust and energy-efficient. The technology allows easy wireless connection to iPod/iPhone/iPad or other Bluetooth devices, such as smartphones, tablets or even laptops. So you can enjoy your favourite music and sound from videos or games wirelessly.

      Audio-in for easy portable music playback

      Audio-in for easy portable music playback

      Make one easy connection and enjoy all your music from portable devices and computers. Simply plug your device into the AUDIO-IN (3.5 mm) port on your Philips set. With computers, the connection is typically made from the headset output. Once linked, you can enjoy your entire music collection directly, on a set of superior speakers. Philips simply delivers better sound.

      Easy playback from USB/MicroSD Card

      Simply load the USB or MicroSD card with the desired content, plug it into your player - and never have to worry about running out of entertainment choices again.

      Built-in Digital FM radio

      Digital Radio is, on top of FM analogue transmission, a new way of broadcasting radio via a network of terrestrial transmitters. It provides listeners with more choices and information delivered in clear, crackle-free sound quality. The technology allows the receiver to lock on to the strongest signal it can find. With digital stations there are no frequencies to remember and sets are tuned by station name, so there is no returning on the move.

      Stereo headphone jack for better personal music enjoyment

      Connect your own headphones with this Philips device for a more personal listening experience whenever you want it. You can enjoy your favourite music in great sound without disturbing others by connecting your headphones to this device.

      Technical Specifications

      • Design and finishing

        Colour
        Black

      • Connectivity

        Audio in (3.5 mm)
        Yes
        Headphone out
        Yes

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Tuner bands
        FM

      • Convenience

        Display type
        LED display

      • Power

        Battery type
        Built-in lithium polymer
        Music play time
        12  hour(s)

      • Accessories

        USB cable
        for charging
        FM antenna
        Yes

      • Audio Playback

        Playback Media
        • USB flash drive
        • MicroSD card
        Playback mode
        • Fast forward and reverse
        • Next/previous track search
        • Play and Pause
        Audio supported format
        MP3

      • Audio systems

        Frequency range
        60 Hz-20 kHz
        Output power in total
        3 W RMS (maximum)
        Signal/Noise ratio
        > 70 dB
        THD
        < 1%
        Input sensitivity
        600 mV

      • Left/Right speakers

        Driver power range
        0-5 W x 1
        Speaker driver
        2 x 1.5" Full range
        Frequency range
        100 Hz-20 kHz

