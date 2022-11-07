Search terms

    The Natural Response Teat releases milk only when the baby actively drinks. Babies can drink, swallow and breathe using their natural rhythm, like on the breast. Making it easy to combine breast and bottle feeding. See all benefits

      Supports baby's individual drinking rhythm

      A teat that works like a breast

      • Natural Response Teat
      • 2 pieces
      • Flow 5
      • 6m+
      Teat releases milk when baby actively drinks

      Teat releases milk when baby actively drinks

      The Natural Response Teat works with your baby's natural feeding rhythm, making it easy to combine breast feeding and bottle feeding. The teat has a unique opening which only releases milk when the baby actively drinks. So when they pause to swallow and breathe, the milk pauses too.

      Natural latch on with breast-shaped teat

      Natural latch on with breast-shaped teat

      The wide, soft and flexible teat is designed to mimic the shape and feel of a breast, helping the baby to latch on and feed comfortably.

      Designed to reduce colic and discomfort

      Designed to reduce colic and discomfort

      Anti-colic valve is designed to keep air away from baby's tummy during feeding, to help reduce colic and discomfort.

      No-drip teat design prevents spills and lost milk

      No-drip teat design prevents spills and lost milk

      The teat opening is designed to release milk only when the baby is feeding. So you can confidently avoid milk loss whether at home or on the go.

      Natural Response Teats and Bottles are BPA free*

      Natural Response Teats and Bottles are BPA free*

      The Philips Avent Natural bottles and teat are made of BPA free* material.

      Choose the right teat flow for your baby

      Choose the right teat flow for your baby

      Every baby feeds differently and develops at their own pace. We've designed a range of flow rates so you can find the perfect one for your baby and personalise your bottle. All of the Natural Response Teats are made of soft silicone.

      Be patient as your baby adjusts

      Be patient as your baby adjusts

      Our new Natural Response Baby Bottles are different from free-flow baby bottles. Just like breastfeeding, it could take a few tries to get it right. That's perfectly natural.

      Technical Specifications

      • What is included

        Flow 5 teat
        2  pcs

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

          • 0% BPA, following EU regulation 10/2011
