SCY673/83
1 Bottle
260 ml (9 oz)
Medium Flow Teat
3-6 m
The wide, soft and flexible teat is designed to mimic the shape and feel of a breast, helping baby to latch on and feed comfortably.
The Natural Response Teat works with your baby's natural feeding rhythm, making it easy to combine breast feeding and bottle feeding. The teat has a unique opening which only releases milk when the baby actively drinks. So when they pause to swallow and breathe, the milk pauses too.
We all learn at our own pace. Suckling is a skill and some babies develop it quicker than others. That's why some babies might initially benefit from our "First Flow" teat (Teat 0) before progressing to the Natural Response teat. Switch to "First Flow" teat when your baby takes longer than 20 minutes to drink 50 ml (1.7 oz) using the Natural Response teat. Try a Natural Response teat with a higher flow rate if your baby is playing with the teat instead of drinking or seems frustrated. If feeding difficulties persist, consult a healthcare professional.
Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023.
The Natural Response Teat releases milk only when your baby actively drinks. Babies can drink, swallow and breathe using their natural rhythm, like on the breast