ProductsSupport

Sign up for exclusive offers

All series

  • Flows like a breast, aids to reduce feeding issues
  • Flows like a breast, aids to reduce feeding issues
  • Flows like a breast, aids to reduce feeding issues
  • Flows like a breast, aids to reduce feeding issues
  • Flows like a breast, aids to reduce feeding issues
  • Flows like a breast, aids to reduce feeding issues
  • Flows like a breast, aids to reduce feeding issues
  • Flows like a breast, aids to reduce feeding issues
  • Flows like a breast, aids to reduce feeding issues

Philips Avent Natural ResponseBaby Bottle with Airfree vent

SCY673/83

  • Flows like a breast, aids to reduce feeding issues
  • Flows like a breast, aids to reduce feeding issues
  • Flows like a breast, aids to reduce feeding issues
  • Flows like a breast, aids to reduce feeding issues
  • Flows like a breast, aids to reduce feeding issues
  • Flows like a breast, aids to reduce feeding issues
  • Flows like a breast, aids to reduce feeding issues
  • Flows like a breast, aids to reduce feeding issues
  • Flows like a breast, aids to reduce feeding issues
Flows like a breast, aids to reduce feeding issues
Provides calm, comfortable feeds. The Natural Response Teat supports your baby's unique drinking rhythm, while the AirFree vent is designed for extra protection against colic, gas and reflux. Finding the right teat is important. See more below.
See all benefits
ROW Philips Avent Nr1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [master-fc6671207bf9427eb2b7b27500eaec22] [com-mig]

brand recommended by mums worldwide1

A teat that works like a breast*

Flows like a breast, aids to reduce feeding issues

  • 1 Bottle

  • 260 ml (9 oz)

  • Medium Flow Teat

  • 3-6 m

Natural latch-on with breast-shaped teat

Natural latch-on with breast-shaped teat

The wide, soft and flexible teat is designed to mimic the shape and feel of a breast, helping baby to latch on and feed comfortably.

Teat releases milk when baby actively drinks

Teat releases milk when baby actively drinks

The Natural Response Teat works with your baby's natural feeding rhythm, making it easy to combine breast feeding and bottle feeding. The teat has a unique opening which only releases milk when the baby actively drinks. So when they pause to swallow and breathe, the milk pauses too.

Finding the right teat is important

Finding the right teat is important

We all learn at our own pace. Suckling is a skill and some babies develop it quicker than others. That's why some babies might initially benefit from our "First Flow" teat (Teat 0) before progressing to the Natural Response teat. Switch to "First Flow" teat when your baby takes longer than 20 minutes to drink 50 ml (1.7 oz) using the Natural Response teat. Try a Natural Response teat with a higher flow rate if your baby is playing with the teat instead of drinking or seems frustrated. If feeding difficulties persist, consult a healthcare professional.

Technical specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Find a spare part or an accessory

Go to parts and accessories

Parts & Accessories

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • Sign up for exclusive offers

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • Sign up for exclusive offers
Disclaimers

  1. Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023. 

  1. The Natural Response Teat releases milk only when your baby actively drinks. Babies can drink, swallow and breathe using their natural rhythm, like on the breast