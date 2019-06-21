Search terms

    Philips Avent Digital thermometer

    SCH480/00

    The Philips Avent digital thermometer is your bedroom and bath-time buddy. It helps you easily monitor the room or water temperature while your little one inspects its playful petals.

    Happy moments from bath time to bedtime

    • Unique and playful design
    • Safe to play with
    • Waterproof and floats
    • Bath and bedroom measurement
    Comfy bathing at a safe temperature

    Comfy bathing at a safe temperature

    Enjoy complete confidence in your baby's bath-time comfort. Use the thermometer to check that the bath water stays between 36.5°C and 38°C. Keep it below 39°C for your baby's safety.

    Upright digital display

    Upright digital display

    We know that you already have your hands full, so we designed our accurate digital display to sit upright for clear and easy reading, even at a glance.

    Great sleep starts with the perfect room temperature

    Help your baby sleep soundly and sweetly by keeping the room temperature around 18°C. Not too cool. Not too cosy. Just right!

    Tactile design with high safety standards

    The bath and bedroom thermometer should be as fun for your baby as it is reassuring for you. So whatever the age of your baby, we made sure it complies with all of the safety standards that you would expect.

    Tactile design is safe and fun

    Fully waterproof and engineered to float, the bath and bedroom thermometer is a handy companion at bath time. So you and your baby can just enjoy another happy moment together.

    Technical Specifications

    • Technical specifications

      Complies with
      EN 71
      Operating temperature range
      10-45  °C

    • Development stages

      Stage
      0-12 months
    • 0% BPA, following EU regulation 10/2011
