Search terms

  • My first baby care set My first baby care set My first baby care set

    Philips Avent Baby Care set

    SCH401/00

    My first baby care set

    With our Baby care set SCH401, you can give the best care to your little one. The compact set includes a soft-tip nasal aspirator, finger toothbrush, nail and hair care set.

    See all benefits

    Philips Avent Baby Care set

    Similar products

    See all Baby thermometers

    My first baby care set

    All baby care essentials in one complete set

    • All baby care essentials
    • Complete set
    • Boys and girls
    Compact and structured set

    Compact and structured set

    The structured set provides room for your additional baby care products, whilst being compact and convenient to take with you. Ideal for travel and nursery.

    Nasal Aspirator with soft and flexible tip

    Nasal Aspirator with soft and flexible tip

    The nasal aspirator helps to open your baby's airways to help your baby feel and sleep better.

    Finger toothbrush

    Finger toothbrush

    Softly massage your baby's gums or teeth.

    Nail and hair care set

    Nail and hair care set

    Complete nail care set with rounded-tip scissors, nail clipper and three emery boards. And a hair care set with rounded-tip comb and soft hair brush.

    A perfect gift

    A perfect gift

    A perfect gift for all (first-time) parents.

    Technical Specifications

    • Logistic data

      F-box dimensions (W x H x D)
      117 x 174.5 x 51  mm
    Badge-D2C

    Get support for this product

    Find product tips, FAQs, user manuals, and safety and compliance information.

    Suggested products

    Recently viewed products

    Register

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    Discover

    MyPhilips

    Register for exclusive benefits

    Exclusive offers, just for you.

    Sign up to enjoy:

    Early access to promotions

    Exclusive member days and offers

    News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

    *
    I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!
    What does this mean?
    © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2025. All rights reserved.

    Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.