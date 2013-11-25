Discontinued
SCF922/01
Kills 99.9% of harmful germs
Sterilises in 10 minutes
Fits 5 Philips Avent bottles
Space saving 2-in-1 design
Efficiently sterilise your bottles and accessories by putting teats, caps and soothers in the included small basket. The steriliser also has a slender design that won't take up much space.
The steriliser will keep its contents—baby bottles, breast pumps, etc.—sterile for up to 24 hours if the lid is unopened.
The sterilising cycle lasts approximately 10 minutes, after which it switches off automatically.
Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023.