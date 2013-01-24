Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
2-in-1 electric steam steriliser

SCF922/01
Avent
Avent
  • Compact, effective sterilisation Compact, effective sterilisation Compact, effective sterilisation
    Philips Avent 2-in-1 electric steam steriliser

    SCF922/01
    Compact, effective sterilisation

    Compact and easy to use, the Philips Avent 2-in-1 electric steam steriliser enables you to sterilise standard and wide neck bottles in one easy step. See all benefits

    Philips Avent 2-in-1 electric steam steriliser

    Compact, effective sterilisation

    Compact and easy to use, the Philips Avent 2-in-1 electric steam steriliser enables you to sterilise standard and wide neck bottles in one easy step. See all benefits

      Compact, effective sterilisation

      Space-saving design

      • Kills 99.9% of harmful germs
      • Sterilises in 10 minutes
      • Fits 5 Philips Avent bottles
      • Space saving 2-in-1 design
      2-in-1 steriliser design

      2-in-1 steriliser design

      Efficiently sterilise your bottles and accessories by putting teats, caps and soothers in the included small basket. The steriliser also has a slender design that won't take up much space.

      Natural steam sterilising kills 99.9% of harmful germs

      Natural steam sterilising kills 99.9% of harmful germs

      The steriliser uses natural steam to sterilise baby bottles and other products, killing 99.9% of harmful germs without using chemicals. Perfect for giving you peace of mind that all your baby bottles and other products are sterile.

      Sterile for up to 24 hours if the lid is unopened

      Sterile for up to 24 hours if the lid is unopened

      The steriliser will keep its contents—baby bottles, breast pumps, etc.—sterile for up to 24 hours if the lid is unopened.

      Fast cycle and auto shut off function

      Fast cycle and auto shut off function

      The sterilising cycle lasts approximately 10 minutes, after which it switches off automatically.

      Spacious design

      Spacious design

      The steriliser has a compact design yet cleverly holds up to 5 Philips Avent baby bottles at once.

      Easy-to-clean and safe sterilising

      Easy-to-clean and safe sterilising

      With an open design, it's easy to keep the heating plate clean, so you can sterilise with clean steam every time.

      Clever multi-function lid design

      Clever multi-function lid design

      The steriliser's lid has been cleverly designed so that it can be hung on the side of the steriliser after use or used to take out and stand the baby bottles and other products on.

      Sterilises various bottles, breast pumps and accessories

      The steriliser is suitable for use with both standard-neck and wide-neck baby bottles. It also fits other baby products like breast pumps and accessories.

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Sterilisation time
        10 minutes
        Power consumption
        550  W
        Safety Classification
        Class 1
        Voltage
        50-60Hz

      • Weight and dimensions

        Dimensions
        260x308x180  mm
        Weight
        1.5  kg

      • Country of origin

        Made in
        China

      • Power

        Voltage
        220-240  V

      • Development stages

        Stages
        0–6 months

      • Compatibility

        Philips Avent range-compatible
        Yes

      • Material

        Polypropylene
        Yes

      • What is included

        Electric steam steriliser
        1 piece

